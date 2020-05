We are HIRING! Aperion Globa Institute seeking Digital Marketing Summer Interns - Apply Today!

Spread the Word

Assist Director in creating marketing campaigns

Assist with the management of Aperion Global Institute.com corporate and partners social media accounts including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter and Tumbler

Create and assist in the preparation of effective copy for written communications including articles, letters, marketing materials, and proposals.

Conduct targeted data outcome market research to formulate upstream and downstream strategies

Participate in planning and strategizing for marketing campaign execution including content, content schedule, platforms, and measurements

Digital Marketing materials and proposal preparation

High touch/hands- on communication skills

on communication skills Confidence in communication

Presentation skills

Critical thinking

Organization skills

Leadership

Networking

Communication

Pursing a degree or apprentice program track in Marketing, Journalism, Healthcare, Nursing, Education, Liberal Arts, Communications, Fashion, Music, Political Science/Criminal Justice-Pre- law, Computer Science/Engineering, Public Relations or English.

law, Computer Science/Engineering, Public Relations or English. Competent written and oral communication skills

Team oriented

Good English writing skills

The desire to learn and strong self-motivation

Self-motivated Ability to work from a remote home-office based location with access to wi-fi

Personal Access to a PC, Tablet and Mobile Device

Experience with MS Publisher, WordPress/Squarespace, and Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)

Ability to maintain and operate the company websites and handle basic technical issues

Cover Letter

Resume

Internship- Temporary Independent Contractor

Digital Marketing Consulting

Virtual Education

Virtual Marketing Data Research

Part-Time: 20-25 hours per week Unpaid Internship

Marketing

Writing/Editing

Advertising

Contact

APERION GLOBAL INSTITUTE.COM

info@aperionglobalinstitute.com

800-364-8610 APERION GLOBAL INSTITUTE.COM800-364-8610

-- Aperion Global Institute.com is searching for driven and ambitious candidates, seeking experience in Digital Marketing while working with Corporate, Education Institutions, and Entrepreneurs. We currently have openings in our 3-month summer internship program.The Digital Marketing Intern will be responsible for assisting the organization in creating content along with developing and implementing its marketing, business development, and public relations plans.This is an opportunity to work directly with the C-Suite global leadership team to help build marketing campaigns from the ground up, learning the basics of launching digital marketing campaigns in a virtual world CRM System.The purpose of this position is to assist the global marketing team in managing Aperion Global Institute's virtual businesses, including managing the e-commerce online product and services marketing. This position will perform a variety of marketing functions including creating content (digital and print), performing website updates, and managing Aperion Global Institutes corporate businesses social media presence. This position also requires a blend of experience in both technology and marketing and would be suited for someone with an interest in digital marketing and/or graphic design.What you will learn and earn for1) Industry Skills/Experience2) Professional GrowthIdeal Candidate RequirementsSummer Internship Dates: June 1st until August 31, 2020In order to apply for this and to be considered for this home-based virtual opportunity please go here and submit the following information by email: Attention: Aperion Global Institute, Human Resources Department and place in the Subject Line: Summer 2020 Digital Marketing Internship Opportunity info@aperionglobalinstitute.com Aperion Global Institute.Com