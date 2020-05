RiFF RAFF, Brray & Juanka - "No Te Tardes"

RiFF RAFF chosen to lead a different type of music crossover

Contact

Nilda Perez Denizard | (787) 550-7050

23marketingagency@ gmail.com

***@completesetagency.com Nilda Perez Denizard | (787) 550-705023marketingagency@gmail.com

End

--https://fanlink.to/notetardesThe song's bold choice to be fully in Spanish needed an equally bold presence as lead artist. The production team specifically chose and sought out American rapperhis versatility as an artist and rabid fan following made him the perfect fit to blend genres and languages . RiFF RAFF, who is fluent only in English, learned Spanish for the song. The single, "", is a reggaeton jam that flirts with hip-hop and Latin trap through a collaboration with two well-known Latin artists,and. The record has all the sounds you love from the reggaeton genre.gives the song a touch of new Latin dancehall while Brray and Juanka bring Latin trap/hip-hop vibes to the song. Bothandhave a terrific history in urban/reggaeton music, they come from an earlier collaboration withcalled "La Jeepeta", which has over 22 million views on YouTube, also "Prendelo" and "Pa' Que Baile". "It's been fun working with RiFF, [the producers] made the right choice collaborating with probably the hottest duo right now in Puerto Rico, Juanka and myself. We currently have a few hits together and 'No Te Tardes' will be the same", saysThe single "No Te Tardes" is aandproduction. Gaby Metalico and HiMusic HiFlow are multi-platinum producers and have produced for, Anitta, Brytiago,, and many others. "We traveled to Miami just to work with RiFF RAFF…We were recording at a penthouse in the Fontainebleau Hotel, that's where the inspiration of reggaeton came to us. This was RiFF RAFF's first Spanish song. My partner HiFlow, which is Ozuna's music engineer, made magic happen and 'No Te Tardes' was created", mentionedhas millions of social media followers and even more listeners. He has been in the music industry as a rapper since 2005 and now, with the aid of Complete SET Agency he is entering the Latin market. "I always look to disrupt and innovate in the industry; and this led me to do something unprecedented between the Latin and US music markets. My idea was to team a top English-speaking artist with the best Spanish speaking artists and producers," said Tanner Simkins executive producer of the single and CEO of"I targeted Puerto Rican artists and producers because of Puerto Rico's dominant influence in global music. There are so many superstar artists that come from such a small island. 'No Te Tardes' taps into an international fanbase and bridges cultures", added Simkins, who brought the idea of the crossover.RiFF RAFF aka Jody Highroller aka Dale Dan Tony is an All American recording artist born in Texas whose family heritage is of Swedish, German, Russian, and Isralei origins. He is known for his freestyle skills and creative word play. His natural wordsmith and poetic / visual creative depiction is so vastly different that he can record hit songs in so many different genres. RiFF RAFF has become one of the biggest and most underrated musician/icon athletes of our time.Complete SET Agency is a full-service sports entertainment firm that works with athletes, artists, brands, investors, and more. Tanner Simkins is CEO of the hybrid agency/management/label/media company. For more info visit www.completeSETagency.com "NO TE TARDES" here: https://fanlink.to/ notetardes