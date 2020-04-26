News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RiFF RAFF, Brray & Juanka - "No Te Tardes"
RiFF RAFF chosen to lead a different type of music crossover
The song's bold choice to be fully in Spanish needed an equally bold presence as lead artist. The production team specifically chose and sought out American rapper RiFF RAFF; his versatility as an artist and rabid fan following made him the perfect fit to blend genres and languages . RiFF RAFF, who is fluent only in English, learned Spanish for the song. The single, "No Te Tardes", is a reggaeton jam that flirts with hip-hop and Latin trap through a collaboration with two well-known Latin artists, Brray and Juanka el Problematik. The record has all the sounds you love from the reggaeton genre. RiFF RAFF gives the song a touch of new Latin dancehall while Brray and Juanka bring Latin trap/hip-hop vibes to the song. Both Brray and Juanka have a terrific history in urban/reggaeton music, they come from an earlier collaboration with Nio Garcia called "La Jeepeta", which has over 22 million views on YouTube, also "Prendelo" and "Pa' Que Baile". "It's been fun working with RiFF, [the producers] made the right choice collaborating with probably the hottest duo right now in Puerto Rico, Juanka and myself. We currently have a few hits together and 'No Te Tardes' will be the same", says Brray.
The single "No Te Tardes" is a Gaby Metalico and HiMusic HiFlow production. Gaby Metalico and HiMusic HiFlow are multi-platinum producers and have produced for Ozuna, Anitta, Brytiago, Jon-z, and many others. "We traveled to Miami just to work with RiFF RAFF…We were recording at a penthouse in the Fontainebleau Hotel, that's where the inspiration of reggaeton came to us. This was RiFF RAFF's first Spanish song. My partner HiFlow, which is Ozuna's music engineer, made magic happen and 'No Te Tardes' was created", mentioned Gaby Metalico.
RiFF RAFF has millions of social media followers and even more listeners. He has been in the music industry as a rapper since 2005 and now, with the aid of Complete SET Agency he is entering the Latin market. "I always look to disrupt and innovate in the industry; and this led me to do something unprecedented between the Latin and US music markets. My idea was to team a top English-speaking artist with the best Spanish speaking artists and producers," said Tanner Simkins executive producer of the single and CEO of Complete SET. "I targeted Puerto Rican artists and producers because of Puerto Rico's dominant influence in global music. There are so many superstar artists that come from such a small island. 'No Te Tardes' taps into an international fanbase and bridges cultures", added Simkins, who brought the idea of the crossover.
ABOUT RiFF RAFF
RiFF RAFF aka Jody Highroller aka Dale Dan Tony is an All American recording artist born in Texas whose family heritage is of Swedish, German, Russian, and Isralei origins. He is known for his freestyle skills and creative word play. His natural wordsmith and poetic / visual creative depiction is so vastly different that he can record hit songs in so many different genres. RiFF RAFF has become one of the biggest and most underrated musician/icon athletes of our time.
ABOUT COMPLETE SET AGENCY
Complete SET Agency is a full-service sports entertainment firm that works with athletes, artists, brands, investors, and more. Tanner Simkins is CEO of the hybrid agency/management/
Stream "NO TE TARDES" here: https://fanlink.to/
Contact
Nilda Perez Denizard | (787) 550-7050
23marketingagency@
***@completesetagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse