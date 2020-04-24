News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Trinity Dominion donates PPE to Ocean County Sheriff's OEM
The local real estate development company recently launched the GetAMask.store initiative to help protect the community and frontline workers.
By: Trinity Dominion
Rimvis Mati, CEO of Trinity Dominion, is helping to protect local community members and those serving on the frontlines by providing them with personal protective equipment through GetAMask.store. Just days after starting the initiative, Mati dropped off KN95 masks to Officers Kevin J. Cooney and Allen J. Mantz at the Ocean County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management.
"We would like to offer our appreciation to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management and all of our frontline workers for being one of our most valuable assets during this time," said Mati. "If anyone would like to help us donate these much-needed supplies to our frontline, we invite you to visit our website and purchase to donate. We will facilitate all the logistics and deliver the PPE directly to those with the greatest need."
Mati was able to start the GetAMask.store initiative by utilizing his contacts overseas to import much-needed PPE supplies directly to our community, while also giving back to our local partners and frontline workers. "We knew we had to do our part to help protect our family, friends and the community from COVID-19," Mati added.
Those interested can purchase face masks, safety masks, KN95 respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for yourself or purchase to donate these supplies to those on the frontlines by visiting GetAMask.store.
GetAMask.store is currently shipping to the continental United States. Orders over $50 will ship free. Once orders are placed, they will ship based on the timeline noted in the online store – typically within 3-5 business days with 1-2-day shipping.
"I am humbled by the opportunity to be able to help the community during these unprecedented times," said Mati. "We invite you to #DoWhatYouCan to help others, too."
For questions regarding PPE, GetAMask.store (http://www.getamask.store)
About Trinity Dominion LLC (https://www.trinitydominion.com/
With over 150 years of joint experience, Trinity Dominion's mission is to create spaces that combine comfort and convenience, and put its customers' needs at the heart of modern home design. Trinity Dominion is a member of the National Association of Home Builders, the New Jersey Builders Association and the Shore Builders Association of Central New Jersey. To learn more, visit https://www.trinitydominion.com.
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse