1-800-PACK-RAT Offers Major Discount for Customers Needing Storage or Moving Services

Customers Can Receive Free Delivery of Their Portable Storage Container or $75 off Local Moving or Storage Order - and It Can All Be Done Contact-Free

-- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, has announced a major discount on their services to assist customers during the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, customers can use the promo code "STAYHOME" and receive either free delivery or get $75 off their portable storage or moving order. 1-800-PACK-RAT (https://1800packrat.com)wants to provide customers with the most cost-effective moving and storage option while also giving them a contact-less solution for their moving and storage needs.1-800-PACK-RAT portable storage containers can be used for both residential and commercial purposes. If you are looking to free up some space in your home to create a home office or kids' room, or if you are downsizing or getting ready to stage your home, the all-steel containers can store your belongings on site or in one of their secure warehouses for as long as you need. If you manage a business and you're looking for temporary storage to clear out some clutter or redistribute goods and materials, 1-800-PACK-RAT can deliver a container right to you and make the process simple, stress-free, and contactless. 1-800-PACK-RAT recently released a new video that shows some of the ways their containers can be used for on-site storage that can be viewed here: (link to video on website)The best part is that 1-800-PACK-RAT's model ensures customers and employees can stay safe and follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines during this time with a contact-free experience from start to finish. Customers can call or place an order online with no face-to-face interaction required. 1-800-PACK-RAT is sanitizing all the doors and handles on their containers before delivering them to customers. The customer can keep their container on site as long as it is needed, or they can take their time packing their container. When the customer is ready to move or store their container, they simply go online or give 1-800-PACK-RAT a call, and they will pick it up. It is that simple."Our solutions can help a number of people right now – from parents and families looking to re-purpose their existing space, to businesses that need to restructure their store or redistribute their goods. We hope that this current special and the contact-less methods we are practicing will help alleviate some of the stress people are feeling," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. "We understand that this is a difficult time, and we want to help. We know we can do this by providing a significant discount and contact-free solutions.To redeem this special promotion, mention "STAYHOME" when you call or enter the promo code when you book online. To learn more about 1-800-PACK-RAT's response to the Coronavirus pandemic or to stay up-to-date with our company's operational status, please visit 1800PACKRAT.com.