Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. Receives 2020 NJBiz Best Places to Work Honors
Retirement Third-Party Administration Firm Achieves Best Workplaces Ranking for Fifth Time
By: Ascensus, LLC
Nominations for the annual Best Places to Work list are submitted by associates, who receive surveys asking for feedback regarding associate engagement/satisfaction and benefits. Charles Rosenberg, vice president of INTAC, said that his company's benefits and culture have led to favorable reviews and high associate retention rates.
"We moved our offices in 2019 to a modern, new space in Woodcliff Lake with lots of natural light and onsite amenities that provide many conveniences for our staff," notes Rosenberg. "Since then, we've added 12 new staff members and our retention is at an all-time high, in part because of our associate benefits, which stand out in our industry. We believe if we take care of our team, they'll take care of our clients—which is so important to us."
Illustrating his point about retention, Rosenberg added that a senior associate, Pam Cavallo, retired at the end of March after 31 years with the firm. Cavallo credits her long career there to the trust, teamwork, and flexibility embedded in INTAC's corporate culture.
"I started working for founders Max and Harry Rosenberg, who were easy to work with and had complete trust and faith in their associates,"
Cavallo added that there were only about 8 associates when she began her career at INTAC. Today, there are more than 60.
INTAC is located at 50 Tice Boulevard in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. It is part of FuturePlan, a national TPA formed by 28 outstanding legacy firms to create a unique market position: high-touch service from expert local TPAs backed by the strength and security of a large national firm. Visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/
About Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. (INTAC) has been providing full-service retirement plan design, implementation, administration, and consulting for employer-sponsored retirement plans since 1977. The firm currently serves more than 3,000 small- to mid-sized companies, business owners, key executives, and associates in 35 states. In 2018, INTAC joined the FuturePlan by Ascensus family of retirement services providers. It has been recognized as an NJBiz Best Place to Work five times and has been consistently named by the publication as New Jersey's #1 401(k) defined contribution provider. For more information, visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/)
About FuturePlan
FuturePlan is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 56,000 retirement plan sponsors in more than 40 locations across the country as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/)
About NJBiz Best Places to Work
The Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. Small (15 – 40 associates), medium (50 – 249 associates), and large (more than 250 associates) honorees are decided based upon their participation with the Best Places to Work survey from fellow NJBiz sister firm Best Companies Group. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to comfortably share feedback about their employers so that those companies can learn from and act on what they learn. For a one-page program overview, click here (https://www.bestplacestoworknj.com/
