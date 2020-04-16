 
Heritage at Highland Park unveils Home of the Month

The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough is now offering its Charles home design for a quick move-in.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Pictured: The Charles quick move-in home
Pictured: The Charles quick move-in home
 
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. - April 20, 2020 - PRLog -- Looking for a quick move? Heritage at Highland Park has you covered with its Charles quick move-in home – available now with an incentive of $20,000. Virtual tours of this home design are available by visiting http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com. This new community of luxury townhomes is located at the crossroads of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park.

"We are trying to make it as easy as possible for interested homebuyers to learn about our Heritage at Highland Park by taking virtual tours from the comfort of their own homes," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Our Sales Managers are available via online chat, as well as phone and video appointments via Zoom."

The Charles quick delivery home (Unit 105) features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a one-car garage and 1,626 sq. ft. of living space. Additional features include hardwood floors, upgraded appliances, upgraded cabinets and recessed lighting. This home is listed at $419,625, which includes $24,635 of upgrades. With an incentive of $20,000, the home is now priced at $399,625 (must use preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans). Please see Sales Manager for details.

"The Charles home design features an open concept living/dining area, a kitchen with center island, convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet," said Csik. "This quick move-in homes will not be available for much longer. Call today to learn more."

Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity," said Csik.

The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 108 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is by appointment only. For more information, email Erika Rotondo at erotondo@americanproperties.net, call 732.354.3543 or visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

https://www.americanproperties.net/heritage-at-highland-park/heritage-at-highland-park-unveils-home-of-the-month/

