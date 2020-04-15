Koinon ecosystem first pilot project now live in Zimbabwe

Mobile Money provider in Zimbabwe accepts Manera School of Technology (Blockchain) credits

-- Manera School of Technology (Powered by Koinon), is now in first steps of launch in cooperation with Net One/One Money which is second largest telecom in Zimbabwe and owned by the government. Manera School of Technology has the rights for Zimbabwe using Koinon global cross-border cryptocurrency blockchain for stable payments and savings. The name of the crypto currency is KOIN."This is a huge problem for the whole economy in Zimbabwe, both consumers and enterprises", says founder of Koinon, Matthew Mecke. "The opportunity with Manera Credits/KOIN is very attractive and beneficial for them."Net One and Manera have now established and fully integrated Net One Bulk Biller Software System. This Manera/Koinon NetOne partnership gives people in Zimbabwe a convenient, low cost, safe and secure means to hold value against the hyperinflation which was 540 % last year.Within Net One/One Money, their 3 million subscribers now can buy their mobile top up with a discount of 10%+. Soon they will be able to pay additional utility bill payments in Zimbabwe including Satellite TV, electricity, water and power, and later on airtickets and loan payments with Manera credits which is part of the NetOne Mobile Money System.All this is possible because, outside banks, it's only the Telecom enterprises (via Mobile Money) that are allowed to hold credits for consumers."In addition to avoid hyperinflation, they will get very attractive discounts and people will realize that their Koins will increase in value. "When I was in Zimbabwe two months ago, people didn't believe me, when I told them this", says Matthew Mecke."Initial indications are a large part of the economy in Zimbabwe may be interested in holding and using Manera Credits/KOIN. Our projection is that by the end of this summer (2020) we will go from volumes at 25 000 USD a day to 200 000 USD a week.""As an example, NetOne has thousands of small local agents that sell mobile and data top up all over the country. In their kiosks, consumers can for cash Zimbabwe Dollar get OneMoney credits to their accounts/e-Wallets within NetOne OneMoney wallets. The credits can easily be converted to Manera credits within the account/e-Wallet and the credits are automatically stored as KOIN", says Matthew Mecke.Koinon is smashing the final barriers to simple, frictionless cryptocurrency payments for all Unbanked or Underbanked, NGO's, Enterprises and Merchants.KOIN is tradeable on existing crypto and stablecoin exchanges including, hikenex.com, crex24.com, and on the AtomicDex App with additional outlets coming online soon including access across Africa via flutterwave.com.– For customers, clients and students to lead with blockchain technology and enjoy immediate and long-term benefits.uses blockchain technology to build and offer end-to-end digital payments, remittances and business solutions. KOIN blockchain was developed with core integration and full testing. Launched and went live on September 20, 2018• Initial target market is Sub Saharan Africa with emphasis on Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.Use blockchain technology to significantly increase the convenience and reduce the cost of domestic, regional and global remittances. Enable multi-currency input and output for blockchain payments and transfers. Build a digital financial ecosystem that is inclusive of licensed financial institutions and fully KYC and AML compliant- Use blockchain technology to automate the Distribution Cycle for companies and institutions in developing markets. Use cryptocurrency (stablecoin)to remove physical cash from Distribution Cycles. Provide clients with pre-paid sales and a float of capital that can be used to provide credit to grow revenue and profitKoinon Live Block Explorer –block.koinon.cloud. Soon tradable at several exchanges. Technology support and asset chain nodes hosted by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. KOIN eWallet users can pay and be paid and transfer and receive KOIN to and from any smartphone with at least a 3G mobile network. Multi currency and not reliant on any one telco provider. Priced in USD, which is driven by a global exchange/cloud pricing system. Freely exchangeable with local, regional, and international currencies. Transactions are secure (Komodo dPOW) and fast (0-3 seconds). Transactions are cheap (≤1% on average). Payment ecosystem is robust (tested up to 44,000 transactions per second vs 24,000 per second for Visa).