 
News By Tag
* Sneeze Guards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2020
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Action Services Group Launches Sneeze Guard Service to Help Shield Organizations from the Covid-19

By offering a new line of Portable and Semi-Permanent Sneeze and Cough Guard products, Action Services Group is providing a service to help slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and providing job opportunities for over 2700 Resource Partners.
By:
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Sneeze Guards

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Products

PHILADELPHIA - April 17, 2020 - PRLog -- As the country faces stay-at-home orders, business closures, and social distancing guidelines due to the spread of Covid-19 across the U.S., Action Services Group found itself facing a unique opportunity to help their customers and Resource Partners.

Ted Stouch, Founder and Owner of Action Services Group, found that with his internal workforce of experienced project managers that specialize in turn-key national rollouts with strict deadlines and a database of over 2,700 Resource Partners across the U.S. Action Services Group was in a position to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Action Services Group, immediately launched a new service line of sneeze guards. The first wave of sneeze guards was designed for large national organizations that needed these safety measures "installed" swiftly at multiple sites across the country. This line of sneeze guards offered to provide an additional layer of protection to our customers, while offering many needed jobs for our Resource Partners.

"As the U.S. faced the Covid-19 pandemic, I wanted to help my community and my customers stay safe and healthy," said Ted Stouch. "We realized that with our experienced project managers, along with our database of Resource Partners, we could help make a difference in slowing the spread of Covid-19. This also allowed us to supply additional work to keep our Resource Partners in business, many of whom are small business owners."

Action Services Group is also looking to the future. With the changes brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, our way of life is also changing. Recent research has shown that additional safety measures, such as sneeze guards could remain in our lives for years to come, or even indefinitely.

Once the first wave of sneeze guards was launched, Action Services Group realized that many organizations needed a faster and more cost-effective solution for added protection for their employees and customers.

Action Services Group, then launched their "portable" sneeze guard line. This line of sneeze guards has a fast turnaround, can be shipped anywhere across the country, and can be set up by the business owner. These sneeze guards need no installation and offered a solution for Action Services Group's smaller organizations that could not afford a more industrious product line.

"We are truly blessed to be able to supply organizations with a safety solution to help keep their customers and employees safe. We hope all of our customers and Resource Partners remain safe and healthy in these trying times," said Ted Stouch in a final statement.

About Action Services Group

Action Services Group is a national service provider (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/services/) offering a single point of contact for all Lighting (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/lighting/), LED Retrofit (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/led-retrofits/), Electrical (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/electrical/), Signage (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/signage/), and Sneeze Guard needs. Founded in 1991, Action Services Group customizes their services (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/services/) and LED upgrade programs (https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/led-retrofits/), dedicating the right resources to ensure the delivery of consistent, quality service while continually controlling costs. Their ultimate goal is to succeed by providing an exceptional customer experience (https://actionservicesgroup.com/customer-experience/) and competitive innovative solutions to their customers.

For more information on Action Services Groups Sneeze Guard line, please visit them here: https://www.actionservicesgroup.com/plexiglass-shields-and-sneeze-guards/

Contact
Jessica Irvine
Director of Marketing
***@actionservicesgroup.com
End
Email:***@actionservicesgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Sneeze Guards
Industry:Services
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Apr 17, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share