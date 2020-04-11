News By Tag
CIMdata to Host a Free Webinar on the Potential Impacts of COVID-19 on the PLM Economy
This webinar will look at how COVID-19 is shaping the future.
By: CIMdata
The world is battling its worst health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic. While the Coronavirus first emerged in China, geographic boundaries are unable to contain it. Cases of the virus are in many countries, and many national health systems are straining to serve their citizens best. Overnight the world changed. With factories and businesses shuttered, unemployment rolls are growing, and government-supported efforts proliferate countries around the world. Many more people are working at home than ever before.
The global PLM Economy, the community of software and service providers that power the PLM strategies of companies around the world, will undoubtedly share the pain. This webinar will consider the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The preliminary PLM market results for the calendar year 2019 and CIMdata's initial forecasts for growth in the coming years, which reflect the potential impact of COVID-19, will be shared. The webinar will also consider the historical data from the Great Recession, which offers some guidance and will highlight some fundamental differences in the PLM market and global industry, and possible responses.
Attendees will:
* Gain awareness about how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the PLM market.
* Learn how CIMdata measures the global PLM market, with a focus on 2019 results and forecasts, and how it views the impact of COVID-19 on those results.
* Learn about CIMdata's outlook for 2020 and beyond, and what is needed to support the "new normal" for the PLM Economy.
* Learn how the Great Recession of 2008 impacted the PLM Economy and the key industrial segments that invest heavily in PLM software and services and what that might mean relative to COVID-19.
* Find out how the PLM Economy can be ready to help product companies emerge from the impact of COVID-19 in the strongest possible position.
* Understand the opportunities that will be available post-COVID-19.
According to Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President, and the host for this webinar, "COVID-19 has put the global economy into a deep freeze. Public companies in the PLM Economy have started to rethink their guidance from just a few months ago. While the Great Recession provides some insights that are useful for understanding how this might impact 2020 and beyond, some major differences could change how the PLM Economy might recover."
This webinar will be of interest to product planners and managers, product portfolio managers, PLM team leaders, PLM team members, PLM users, product managers, IT leadership, solution providers, and anyone else who wants to learn about how the PLM Economy will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
