COVID-19 and Oil Crisis Lead to Free and Extended Control System and Electrical Support

Convergence Offers Help for Critical Industries during Crisis

By: Convergence Controls & Engineering

Free Remote Support by Convergence Controls

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Automation Industry:

* Engineering Location:

* Denver - Colorado - US Subject:

* Deals

Contact

Convergence Controls & Engineering

***@c-controls.com Convergence Controls & Engineering

End

-- Critical infrastructure is facing greater challenges than ever before to provide energy, health, and manufacturing services that the world depends on. This is partially due to the struggles we are currently facing with the impact and fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.Many companies are facing impending layoffs, furloughs, and self-imposed quarantines that are diminishing their ability to service equipment and facilities essential to provide services to the public. "Inexperienced or understaffed operators and technicians sometimes just need a second opinion before taking equipment out of service or making control changes. If the wrong decision is made, it can become a safety hazard or create a complete facility shutdown, both of which could have tremendous effects across our already stressed community." Aaron Pfeifer, Director of Business Solutions says.Technicians, operators and engineers alike are facing unprecedented challenges. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many companies are working with remote workforces and limiting how many people can be on-site to operate and maintain facilities. With more and more companies declaring bankruptcies, any process shut down can lead to missing production and further jeopardizing a company's ability to do business. Limited resources on-site and additional pressure to keep facilities operational coupled with increased stress at home leads to a greater probability of safety mistakes which can cost lives.To offset the challenges imposed by a weakened workforce, Convergence Controls & Engineering is providing new ways to provide remote and localized support for critical infrastructure companies impacted by COVID-19. The additional support is intended to help existing clients as well as those we have not done business with yet. "Right now, we all need to band together to overcome the current crisis. Our team will do our part to ensure Critical Infrastructure stays online – and continues to power our communities safely." Says Robert Crow, Principal.Convergence offers up to 30 minutes of free phone and remote support to industrial, commercial, and building management companies for technical and engineering assistance. This includes using remote desktop assistance to view user screens to view PLCs, DCS, and SCADA systems securely and provide rapid troubleshooting and electrical engineering.In a first for the industry, Convergence will open their client-only support ticketing service to all to post support tickets for remote and localized support. Users optionally can post questions publicly to for community feedback– Companies and individuals needing additional support that do not already have a 24/7/365 contract in place will be able to obtain support on an ad hoc basis – with no long-term commitment required.Companies needing support are encouraged to reach out to Convergence Controls & Engineering through phone (303) 954-8351 or email Contact@C-Controls.com www.Convergence-CE.com