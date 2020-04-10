News By Tag
COVID-19 and Oil Crisis Lead to Free and Extended Control System and Electrical Support
Convergence Offers Help for Critical Industries during Crisis
By: Convergence Controls & Engineering
Many companies are facing impending layoffs, furloughs, and self-imposed quarantines that are diminishing their ability to service equipment and facilities essential to provide services to the public. "Inexperienced or understaffed operators and technicians sometimes just need a second opinion before taking equipment out of service or making control changes. If the wrong decision is made, it can become a safety hazard or create a complete facility shutdown, both of which could have tremendous effects across our already stressed community." Aaron Pfeifer, Director of Business Solutions says.
Technicians, operators and engineers alike are facing unprecedented challenges. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many companies are working with remote workforces and limiting how many people can be on-site to operate and maintain facilities. With more and more companies declaring bankruptcies, any process shut down can lead to missing production and further jeopardizing a company's ability to do business. Limited resources on-site and additional pressure to keep facilities operational coupled with increased stress at home leads to a greater probability of safety mistakes which can cost lives.
To offset the challenges imposed by a weakened workforce, Convergence Controls & Engineering is providing new ways to provide remote and localized support for critical infrastructure companies impacted by COVID-19. The additional support is intended to help existing clients as well as those we have not done business with yet. "Right now, we all need to band together to overcome the current crisis. Our team will do our part to ensure Critical Infrastructure stays online – and continues to power our communities safely." Says Robert Crow, Principal.
Free Phone and Remote Support – Convergence offers up to 30 minutes of free phone and remote support to industrial, commercial, and building management companies for technical and engineering assistance. This includes using remote desktop assistance to view user screens to view PLCs, DCS, and SCADA systems securely and provide rapid troubleshooting and electrical engineering.
Online Ticketing and Support Forum - In a first for the industry, Convergence will open their client-only support ticketing service to all to post support tickets for remote and localized support. Users optionally can post questions publicly to for community feedback
Extended Support – Companies and individuals needing additional support that do not already have a 24/7/365 contract in place will be able to obtain support on an ad hoc basis – with no long-term commitment required.
Companies needing support are encouraged to reach out to Convergence Controls & Engineering through phone (303) 954-8351 or email Contact@C-Controls.com.
About Convergence Controls & Engineering:
Convergence Controls & Engineering (CCE) is a leader in industrial and commercial automated control systems. CCE combines lifecycle service with holistic design and implementation strategies to ensure high-quality deliverables that increase their client's profitability and ensure maximum up-time of their systems.
Convergence Controls & Engineering
***@c-controls.com
