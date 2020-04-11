News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Book of Memes: Hilarious Book By James Moore
By: MooreSuccess Inc
It is quite ironic that the book that deals with the thing called life comes out at the time when people are actually trying to figure out the same thing. The book is written in English and is sold online at Amazon.com services. Features like text-to-speech, word wise, enhanced typesetting are enabled for the readers.
James Moore is an HR executive and an author with experience over a decade in management, development and HR experience. It can be clearly seen in his writing that he has his own style and uses his writing to express himself. The book "Book of Memes" is also a way of expressing himself. The book also represents encounters with various stages of life but in a comical way. Most of the common people could relate to the events mentioned in the book.
Life is not always easy. It gives you challenges periodically. Sometimes it gets tough and might break you, but you have to pick yourselves up again. There will be times where we will be tested for our patience, determination, how you handle things, etc. you have to go through everything. This is just a narration of such events in the form of a book that the readers can relate to themselves.
The book like any other story will give you live visuals as you go through the pages. This is not a fantasy thriller but a book that will inspire you to live your life to the fullest. The book talks about the journey of the main character to figure out the thing called life and a variety of puzzles he had to solve. Well, it has the elements of any other book like humor, adventure, etc.
Please don't get carried away by the name. "Book of Memes" is a book for all ages, young and old alike. The timing of the release couldn't be more apt. With the lockdown in progress and many people just confused about how to proceed with life can get a copy of this book.
A piece of advice –these are guidelines and not steps to be repeated. What worked in the main characters life need not work for you guys. But the life lessons of a happy and successful man can always inspire people of all ages.
Make sure you check out Book Of Memes https://www.amazon.com//
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse