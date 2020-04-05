 
The Grout Doctor® Named a 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in The Grout Doctor®
SALT LAKE CITY - April 9, 2020 - PRLog -- The Grout Doctor® was identified by independent franchise market research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of only 100 franchises to qualify for its 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises list. Brands on the list had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review's survey.

The Grout Doctor® specializes in grout, tile and natural stone restoration.  Services include cleaning, sealing, repairing, re-grouting, grout re-coloring and stone polishing and repair.  We also offer a line of eco-friendly consumer products designed to keep surfaces clean and healthy.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 9,000 franchisees representing over 153 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey between July 2018 and February 2020.

The Grout Doctor® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Many people never consider buying a franchise because they think they can't afford it. But what they don't know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "The low-cost franchises that made this year's list are excellent options for those who are looking to make the leap to business ownership."

"Well we did again! I believe this is the 10th year we have made this list", says JC Sneyd, CEO.  "Out of all of the recognition we receive via awards, this one is the most important because it means our franchisees are happy & satisfied with the support we provide as the Franchisor.  Providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed is our number one priority!  Call me today if you would like more information on becoming a part of our team at 877-476-8800".

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2020 Top Franchises.

About The Grout Doctor®:

"Founded in 1992, The Grout Doctor® is an uncomplicated home-based mobile franchise business.  We specialize in renewing existing tile, grout and natural stone to its original beauty for residential & commercial customers. As a leading grout and tile care provider, our well-established franchise offers an unmatched support system designed to save its franchisees time and money and provides a strong, low cost franchise opportunity in 2020. If you are a veteran, we have a special program just for you!  For more information about becoming a member of our network call 877-476-8800 or visit us at www.groutdoctorfranchise.com."

About Franchise Business Review:

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies.

Christina Phelps
Marketing Director
***@groutdoctor.com
Email:***@groutdoctor.com
Click to Share