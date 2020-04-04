News By Tag
This Nola-based company will get you out of your rut
Marengo provides Pro Bono Executive Coaching for Healthcare Leaders
By: NolaAdore.com
After her own struggles with finding a coach that met her needs, she was determined to make the process easier for others. In 2019 (and back in New Orleans), Fernandez created Marengo (https://yourmarengo.com/)
"Where counseling is aimed at resolving issues from the past, coaching focuses on the present," Fernandez says. "The coach guides a client to establish goals, identify blockers, and develop a plan to achieve the desired outcome."
Not only is Marengo simple for clients, but it simplifies the process for coaches. No longer responsible for sourcing their own business, coaches can dedicate 100% of their attention to coaching. Coaches meet with clients for about 50 minutes every other week. Memberships range in time commitment and price, and are available across the country with expansion plans for 2021.
The website offers Life and Career Coaching, which pairs clients with coaches credentialed through ICF (International Coach Federation), is for anyone who feels like they are stuck in a rut. "Most of our clients have been inspired at some point in their lives...they know something better is out there waiting for them."
Executive Coaching pairs clients with the best in class performance coaches who are all certified through the Columbia University Executive Coaching Leadership program (a natural partnership as Fernandez is a Columbia Business School graduate). Executive Coaching ranges from ongoing one-on-one coaching for a leadership team to a one-time team off-site to succession planning and even digital transformation.
