 
News By Tag
* Executive Coaching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

This Nola-based company will get you out of your rut

Marengo provides Pro Bono Executive Coaching for Healthcare Leaders
By: NolaAdore.com
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Executive Coaching

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* New Orleans - Louisiana - US

Subject:
* Companies

NEW ORLEANS - April 8, 2020 - PRLog -- When Blaire Fernandez returned to her San Francisco tech job after maternity leave, she knew she wasn't inspired. The New Orleans native wanted different things and sought out a coach—a profession steadily gaining traction since the the early 2000s—to help her through her rut, but finding one that worked with her availability and price point proved impossible.

After her own struggles with finding a coach that met her needs, she was determined to make the process easier for others. In 2019 (and back in New Orleans), Fernandez created Marengo (https://yourmarengo.com/), a wellness company that matches clients with credentialed coaches for virtual coaching. Clients are matched with their "perfect coach" after completing a quick form (https://yourmarengo.com/joining) that surveys their specific coaching needs, meeting availability, and any preferences.

"Where counseling is aimed at resolving issues from the past, coaching focuses on the present," Fernandez says. "The coach guides a client to establish goals, identify blockers, and develop a plan to achieve the desired outcome."

Not only is Marengo simple for clients, but it simplifies the process for coaches. No longer responsible for sourcing their own business, coaches can dedicate 100% of their attention to coaching. Coaches meet with clients for about 50 minutes every other week. Memberships range in time commitment and price, and are available across the country with expansion plans for 2021.

The website offers Life and Career Coaching, which pairs clients with coaches credentialed through ICF (International Coach Federation), is for anyone who feels like they are stuck in a rut. "Most of our clients have been inspired at some point in their lives...they know something better is out there waiting for them."

Executive Coaching pairs clients with the best in class performance coaches who are all certified through the Columbia University Executive Coaching Leadership program (a natural partnership as Fernandez is a Columbia Business School graduate). Executive Coaching ranges from ongoing one-on-one coaching for a leadership team to a one-time team off-site to succession planning and even digital transformation.

While life is currently far from normal (https://www.nola.com/news/coronavirus/article_7cb2af1c-64...), Marengo is doing its part in the COVID-19 crisis. "On the executive coaching side of the business, we're proud to offer one month of pro bono coaching to any leaders in the healthcare space," Fernandez told Adore. "These leaders are positioned to make a profound impact, but to do so, they need to show up. I've been reflecting on Eleanor Roosevelt's quote around people being like teabags: you don't know how strong they are until you put them in hot water...We're honored to coach them through this crisis so they can perform their best."

Contact
Marengo | Founder
Blaire Fernandez
***@yourmarengo.com
End
Email:***@yourmarengo.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Coaching
Industry:Health
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Apr 08, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share