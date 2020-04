BritsStranded - Now Victims Of Price Gouging By Gov Airline

British nationals vent outrage at repatriation plans after price gouged "rescue" flights

By: #BritsStrandedinPakistan

Mr Shahnawaz

***@gmail.com

+923109077883

--to the UK FCO email sent to around 7000stranded Brits in Pakistanthat Pakistan has renewed a ban on all foreign commercial airlines.our Government is not getting us home on subsidised flights after losing thousands of pounds. Many travelled before the wide spread of covid-19, before the UK asked us to return.Pakistan is expected to be among the hardest hit of the developing nations according to the UNfor commercial flights from ONLY one airline (the State-owned "PIA" - not party to a £75m repatriation fund) to materialise.should be laid on for the at-risk. Instead, our Conservative-led government prioritised a commercial deal with PIA and/or its owner - the Pakistani government, putting political deals with foreign nations ahead of our safety, leaving us trapped amid airspace closuresOf theestimated Brits in Pakistan,have been in touch:at high risk of. Many are out of funds to book more flights. Some paying upwards offor a ticket, only for flights to be cancelled with little prospect of refunds: the stranded left to market forces., is the fact that neighbouring India and other nations are deemed "" for heavily subsidised repatriations - a term coined by UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, during his press briefing on Tuesday. Other nations sent repatriation flights to collect their nationals such as Germany,bypassing restrictions imposed by Pakistani authorities, whilst Britain favoured a commercial outcome., we ask: Has any of the £75m been spent on getting us home like those in Peru?Many wonder if we're being treated as second class citizens, offloaded to the motherland's state airline /authorities?It's an appalling and shocking way to treat us British Nationals stranded in Pakistan, and demandaction to ensure the most vulnerable are not left to market forces, which have only sought to capitalise on a crisis by outrageously raising prices.Yours Faithfully,1) https://www.theguardian.com/ world/2020/mar/ 31/germany-cha... 2) http://islamabadairport.com.pk/Schedule.aspx?Type=Departure3) https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/637886-british-pakistanis-express4)https://eurasiantimes.com/pakistan-could-be-the-hardest-hit-by-covid-19-pandemic-un-report/** Suhaiymah Manzoor-khan stuckinpak@gmail.comCase Studies:** Adeeb: +447449601789** M Shahnawaz+923109077883+447756165803 (whatsapp only)