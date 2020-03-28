News By Tag
Heritage at Highland Park now offering virtual tours of homes
The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. offers luxury townhomes in Highland Park Borough from $394,990.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
"We are trying to make it as easy as possible for interested homebuyers to learn about our Heritage at Highland Park by taking virtual tours from the comfort of their own homes," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Our team is also available via online chat or by phone appointments."
Those interested are invited to visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com and click on the Aurora or Charles models to take a virtual tour. Both model homes feature three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Perfect for entertaining family and friends, the Aurora offers a spacious kitchen with center island, a balcony off the dining area and ample storage space. The Charles home design features an open concept living/dining area, kitchen with center island, convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.
The Brookside home design is also available, featuring up to 1,975 sq. ft. living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. A loft/fourth bedroom option is also available. Highlights include an open concept living/dining area, convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.
Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity,"
Pre-construction pricing is from $394,990. Quick delivery homes are also available. Incentives of up to $12,500 are available on select inventory based on location – must use preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans. Please see Sales Manager for details.
The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 108 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is by appointment only. For more information, email Erika Rotondo at erotondo@americanproperties.net, call 732.354.3543 or visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
https://www.americanproperties.net/
