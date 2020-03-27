 
Industry News





CIMdata to Host a Free Webinar on Capital Project and Capital Asset Lifecycle Management

This webinar will look at industry trends using the oil and gas industry as an example.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata PLM webinar
CIMdata PLM webinar
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 1, 2020 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "Managing the Lifecycles of Large Capital Projects and their Assets." The webinar will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

Large project-based manufacturers, resource developers, and facility owner-operators are looking to describe, organize, instantiate, and manage their operations digitally, based on a project-and-asset lifecycle schema. Flexibly mapping this to how their company creates value today, as well as in the future should be the most important pillar in a "digital transformation" initiative.

This webinar will provide an overview of current industry trends and will share how CIMdata sees this evolving using the Oil and Gas Exploration and Production industry as an example.

Attendees at this webinar will:

** Learn about potential solutions to business challenges that can be met by program, project, and asset lifecycle management best practices.

** Be introduced to cross-industry solutions to similar business challenges met by capital project lifecycle management and capital asset lifecycle management.

** Have the ability to gauge what others are doing and how to answer the question, "Am I on-target with my initiative and how important is it to digital transformation?"

** Learn about new technology that might have an impact on a holistic digital transformation program.

According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President and CEO, and the host for this webinar, "Asset intensive industries have long struggled with a complex value chain where no one organization has complete end-to-end control of an asset. This has often resulted in poor asset development, utilization, and maintenance.  Today's lifecycle management solutions can allow asset-intensive organizations to break out of the old way of executing projects to new, more efficient and effective ways that seek to optimize the complete value chain—from concept, to design, to construction, to operations and maintenance, and finally to decommissioning."

Mr. Bilello has more than 30 years of experience in the development of business-enabling IT solutions for research, engineering, and manufacturing organizations worldwide. He has participated in PLM analysis, selection, implementation, and training; CAD/CAM/CAE/CIM implementation and management; synchronous and lean manufacturing consulting; software engineering; and general data management strategy development and support. He has authored numerous papers and research reports on PLM, digital transformation, and related topics, and his articles, commentaries, and perspectives have appeared in publications throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

This webinar will be of interest to enterprise program managers and stakeholders in the petroleum and similar industries including; utilities, mass transportation, engineering/procurement/construction, and resource extraction; senior IT personnel charged with advancing a Digital Transformation initiative in these industries; senior LOB and enterprise departmental personnel involved directly in executing projects like exploration, development, engineering, facilities, finance, R&D, compliance, etc.; and anyone who wants to learn about managing the lifecycle of a large capital project.

To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/webinar-managing-the-lifecycles-of-large-capital-projects-and-their-assets. To register for this webinar please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2025532819985775361.

CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Email:***@cimdata.com
