New Director of Clinical Services Announcement

Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care is Proud to Announce Channin Daugherty, BSN, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN as the New Director of Clinical Services
SHAWNEE, Kan. - April 1, 2020 - PRLog -- Founded on Christian principles, Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care is a locally owned and independently operated organization dedicated to palliative and hospice care. They are focused on exceeding patients' individual medical, emotional and spiritual needs, while making each remaining moment as meaningful as possible. Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care is proud to announce Channin Daugherty, BSN, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN has been promoted to Director of Clinical Services. Daugherty will be facilitating the interdisciplinary team process to deliver care and support to the hospice patient and caregiver. She has over 35 years experience in nursing with extensive experience in palliative and hospice care.

"We are so happy Channin has agreed to take on the role of Director of Clinical Services at Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care. Her passion and expertise in nursing, hospice and palliative will be invaluable in helping our interdisciplinary team deliver care to the growing senior population," said Phil Hill, CEO.

As a Director of Clinical Services, Daugherty will actively participate in quality improvement initiatives and support the nursing process through planning, organizing and directing nursing care activities. She will work in collaboration with management staff to ensure 24-hour accountability for quality, continuity, and economy of nursing care. She has previously worked as a Registered Nurse at Independence Regional Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital, Children's Mercy Hospital and Norton Healthcare. She has worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Hospice of the Bluegrass, Vitas Hospice, Stanford Health Care, El Camino Hospital and Sutter Care at Home. Daugherty has also been a Pediatric Care Coordinator at Hospice of Southern Indiana, a Patient Care Coorindator and Scrub Nurse for Andrew J. Rhodes Neurosurgeon and a Private Duty Nurse Coordinator at CareTenders.

"I'm excited to be a part of such an amazing organization that puts patients and their families first. As an experienced nurse, I'm passionate about improving patient outcomes. I look forward to using my expertise to help the growing senior population in Kansas," said Channin Daugherty, BSN, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, ACHPN, Director of Clinical Services.

ABOUT KANSAS PALLIATIVE & HOSPICE CARE
Founded on Christian principles, Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care is a locally owned and independently operated organization dedicated to palliative and hospice care. They are focused on exceeding patients' individual medical, emotional and spiritual needs, while making each remaining moment as meaningful as possible. Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care is one of the oldest hospice providers in the State of Kansas with its approval to provide Medicare hospice services originating in 1991 and supporting counties throughout the Kansas City, Lawrence, and Topeka areas. For more information visit http://www.kansashc.com.

Click to Share