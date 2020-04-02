News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Ocean Chamber maps a new route for April 26 LBI Wedding Road Show & Party Planning Tour
Members announce they are taking their award winning destination marketing event online, to connect consumers to the Long Beach Island Region Experts on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10am
By: Southern Ocean Chamber Of Commerce
The chamber has spent the past several months planning their five year strategic plan, that includes consumer connection and enhanced access to local businesses. The 2020 Wedding Road Show & Party Planning event will not only showcase members who registered to be part of the event, but help people get more familiar with the area. "Typically the day of the Wedding Road Show brings hundreds of out of state attendees as well as a wide range of residents from New Jersey together". We will be highlighting the beauty of the area with dynamic video from the Just Beneath The Surface Series, pro tips, photos, online tools from venues and vendors, and prize giveaways for participants that join in. In order to win the grand prize of the show which is an exclusive package from the Seashell Resort and Beach Club in Beach Haven that includes an overnight stay, dinner for two on a private beach with a curated menu and wine pairing. In order to win, you need to log into the event at the start time and stay online until the show is over. Other prizes opportunities will be offered throughout the day. Cyber sponsors have joined in to support and spread the word about this unique spin on a one of a kind event. NJWedding.com, Elegant Bridal Production, Press Communications, Celebration Guide, Visit NJ as well as the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders are looking to bring thoughts for a brighter future to everyone who takes part.
The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has served as the region's professional chamber since 1914 , as well as its globally accredited Destination Marketing & Management Organization. Since creating the Wedding Road Show over twelve years ago, the chamber has tracked increased weddings and special event services in the region by 200% making LBI a Destination for celebrations. The event will be hosted at no cost online, register at https://visitlbiregion.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 02, 2020