 
News By Tag
* LBI Wedding Road Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
March 2020
31302928

Southern Ocean Chamber maps a new route for April 26 LBI Wedding Road Show & Party Planning Tour

Members announce they are taking their award winning destination marketing event online, to connect consumers to the Long Beach Island Region Experts on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 10am
By: Southern Ocean Chamber Of Commerce
 
 
Virtual LBI Event April 26
Virtual LBI Event April 26
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
LBI Wedding Road Show

Industry:
Event

Location:
Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - April 2, 2020 - PRLog -- , The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has been promoting the innovation of its business community throughout the country and continues to champion the importance of collaboration and adaptation. " COVID-19 has brought us into uncharted territory in every aspect of life, the response is to evolve to the next level of service and bring the Long Beach Island Region businesses to the guests that could not come here" stated Lori Pepenella, CDME Chief Executive Officer.

The chamber has spent the past several months planning their five year strategic plan, that includes consumer connection and enhanced access to local businesses. The 2020 Wedding Road Show & Party Planning event will not only showcase members who registered to be part of the event, but help people get more familiar with the area.  "Typically the day of the Wedding Road Show brings hundreds of out of state attendees as well as a wide range of residents from New Jersey together".  We will be highlighting the beauty of the area with dynamic video from the Just Beneath The Surface Series, pro tips, photos, online tools from venues and vendors, and prize giveaways for participants that join in. In order to win the grand prize of the show which is an exclusive package from the Seashell Resort and Beach Club in Beach Haven that includes an overnight stay, dinner for two on a private beach with a curated menu and wine pairing. In order to win, you need to log into the event at the start time and stay online until the show is over. Other prizes opportunities will be offered throughout the day. Cyber sponsors have joined in to support and spread the word about this unique spin on a one of a kind event. NJWedding.com, Elegant Bridal Production, Press Communications, Celebration Guide, Visit NJ as well as the Ocean County Board of Chosen Freeholders are looking to bring thoughts for a brighter future to everyone who takes part.

The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has served as the region's professional chamber since 1914 , as well as its globally accredited Destination Marketing & Management Organization. Since creating the Wedding Road Show over twelve years ago, the chamber has tracked increased weddings and special event services in the region by 200%  making LBI a Destination for celebrations.  The event will be hosted at no cost online, register at https://visitlbiregion.com/lbi-region-events/wedding-road-show/ to receive link for April 26 10am to noon event. For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com, or contact the chamber at 609 494 7211, info@sochamber.com and follow on dedicated WRS social as LBI Wedding Road Show on Facebook and Instagram. Follow Twitter @LBIWRS to interact during the event.
End
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Phone:6094947211
Tags:LBI Wedding Road Show
Industry:Event
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 02, 2020
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share