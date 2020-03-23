News By Tag
"ETF Field Guide" helps investors navigate the ETF jungle
The guide, published by Flexible Plan Investments, offers side-by-side comparisons of the more than 2,300 ETFs on the market in 2020, including those that target specific sectors, countries, bonds, and real estate.
Exchange-traded funds, baskets of securities that are listed on exchanges and trade throughout the day similar to a stock, are a fast-growing investment tool that gives investors access to markets once reserved for wealthy individuals and institutions. They can offer many benefits, including lower fees, diversification, liquidity and tax efficiency. However, not all exchange-traded products offer these benefits, and some come with high risk. Investors who are new to ETFs may have trouble sifting through the thousands of funds to find the products that are right for them.
"That's why we continue to publish the 'ETF Field Guide,'" says Jerry Wagner, founder, and president of Flexible Plan Investments. "Investing is one of the key paths to growing and preserving wealth, and we want to make it accessible to everyone. The 'ETF Field Guide' is just one of many educational tools we offer to help people, even those who are new to investing, make sound investment choices."
The 2020 "ETF Field Guide" starts with an introduction to the world of ETFs, including definitions of key terms, descriptions of ETF categories, and a systematic guide to how to use the ETF data tables that comprise the true value of this guide. The ETF data tables are where investors will find comparisons of all of the exchange-traded products on the market, broken down by group and category. The information includes tickers, categories, performance history, risk measurements, total return metrics, liquidity measures and more. The "ETF Field Guide" walks investors through how to use this data to find the right ETF investments for their portfolios, and even identifies top picks and broken products in each category to provide further guidance for novice investors. The 2020 "ETF Field Guide" PDF is available now for download for $29.
For more information about the 2020 edition of the "ETF Field Guide," visit https://flexibleplan.actonservice.com/
About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.:
Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests $1.5 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of 12/31/2019). FPI is dedicated to preserving and growing wealth through dynamic risk management. FPI is a turnkey asset management program (TAMP), which means advisers can access and combine many risk-managed strategies within a single account. FPI's fee-based separately managed accounts can provide diversified portfolios of actively managed strategies within equity, debt and alternative asset classes on an array of different platforms. FPI also offers an OnTarget Investing tool to help set realistic, custom benchmarks for clients and regularly measure progress. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com.
Melissa Karas
800-347-3539
***@flexibleplan.com
