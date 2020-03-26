News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
For Over Three Decades, His Unmistakable Grammy Winning Voice Drove an Astounding 51 Hits
... To The Top Of The R&B And Pop Charts...Now Joe Simon Is Using His Voice in A New Way…To Drive People to Vote
By: AFJM News
The Joe Simon National Voter Registration Drive addresses the important issue that there is still a lack of engagement in the political process from most citizens in non-metropolitan areas. According to the U.S. Census behind the 2018 Mid Term Elections, voter turnout was low in these areas with only a 7.7% increase over the 2014 election compared to a 12% increase in metropolitan areas. In addition, voters with less than a high school education had the smallest increase in voter turnout with only a 5% increase. Those with a high school diploma had the second lowest with 8%. As the data reveals there is little, or no interest being shown by most of the citizens within these underserved/
Currently there are over 150 radio stations airing the PSA's of the registration drive with approximately 5 new stations being added each day, a social media blitz will begin shortly leading people directly to www.joesimonministries.org (http://www.joesimonministries.org/
The upcoming cities and full itinerary will be posted on www.joesimonministries.org (http://www.joesimonministries.org/)
See the Joe Simon PSA here: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
AFJM News
***@afjm.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 26, 2020