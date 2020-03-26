For Over Three Decades, His Unmistakable Grammy Winning Voice Drove an Astounding 51 Hits

... To The Top Of The R&B And Pop Charts...Now Joe Simon Is Using His Voice in A New Way…To Drive People to Vote

-- Singer Joe Simon known affectionately throughout his legendary R&B Career as "Joe Simon, The Mouth of The South" and for more than three decades could be found driving hits like "Drowning in The Sea of Love," "The Power of Love," "The Chokin' Kind," and the smash Warner Brothers movie soundtrack to "Cleopatra Jones," to the top of the charts, is turning his attention to another kind of drive, a national voter registration drive. Now "Joe Simon, The Mouth of The South" is now Bishop Joe Simon.goal is to take the lead and help educate voters and brig to the attention of the public that voting is at the core of our nation and now more than ever, important to the value of life. The registration drive's mission is to travel across the United States and register millions of voters enabling them to exercise their constitutional rights to vote and be counted in the 2020 Census.addresses the important issue that there is still a lack of engagement in the political process from most citizens in non-metropolitan areas. According to the U.S. Census behind the 2018 Mid Term Elections, voter turnout was low in these areas with only a 7.7% increase over the 2014 election compared to a 12% increase in metropolitan areas. In addition, voters with less than a high school education had the smallest increase in voter turnout with only a 5% increase. Those with a high school diploma had the second lowest with 8%. As the data reveals there is little, or no interest being shown by most of the citizens within these underserved/unserved demographic areas. The collective efforts of the organization along with allied elected officials and media and local community organizations will help to educate and inspire these prospective voters.will also educate people on early voting, voter suppression, and voter ID requirements, all to address an overall lack of concern in the political process by those who reside within rural communities.Currently there are over 150 radio stations airing the PSA's of the registration drive with approximately 5 new stations being added each day, a social media blitz will begin shortly leading people directly tospearheaded by Minister Joe Simon Outreach Ministries has been gaining support from over a dozen Mayors in Louisiana and Alabama including Mayor Edward R. Jones, President of the World Conference of Mayors, Inc. and Dr E. Faye Williams and the staff of WPFW/Pacifica Radio in Washington, DC.The upcoming cities and full itinerary will be posted on(http://www.joesimonministries.org/)Together we can make a difference and bring our country together and as on of his Top 10 hits so aptly said it, "Step by Step."