Conrey Insurance Brokers CFP® Team Members Offer Financial Planning During Market Turmoil

-- Mike Lambrakis, CFPand Michael Hu, CFP, two experienced advisors with CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ credentials, have brought their expertise to the Conrey Financial Services department of Conrey Insurance Brokers and Risk Managers. The firm describes their arrival as a timely opportunity for clients who may be seeking objective perspectives on dealing with the market meltdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic."In these times of turmoil in the financial markets, a proactive approach to your finances has more potential than ignoring your financial plan and investments in hope of a recovery," said Conrey's General Manager, David Aloyan. "Could better advice be out there that you haven't been made aware of? CFPexpertise, combined with unique risk management insight, can inspire peace of mind, help prevent substantial financial losses and pave the way to realizing your financial goals," he added."We're delighted to welcome these two accomplished professionals as team members of Conrey Financial Services, where they'll be providing expert advice in all areas of financial planning and wealth management,"said Agency Principal Jerry Conrey.As experienced CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™ Mike and Michael help their clients achieve their fullest potential through thoughtful financial planning and investment management. They believe a solid foundation of tax, estate, and philanthropic planning is the key to financial success."Conrey and his colleagues consider the criteria required for the CFPcredential held by Lambrakis and Hu to be a natural fit for the independent and objective service their organization is committed to providing across the spectrum of insurance, risk management and financial services needs."The CFPis often considered the gold standard for financial planners," said Aloyan. "It not only requires extensive academic training, thousands of hours of experience, and a rigorous exam that's administered by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. It also requires those who hold the certification to follow a code of ethics and rules of conduct based on the fiduciary standard." Since this places the best interests of clients first, "A CFPsees things from the same perspective as all of us at Conrey. It's one of the differences that set us apart," Aloyan added.Mike Lambrakis's background includes serving as a Partner Advisor with AdvicePeriod, as a Portfolio Strategist and Wealth Advisor at Beacon Pointe Advisors, and as a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors.Michael Hu's background includes serving as an Advisor at AdvicePeriod as well as at a private wealth management firm where he was responsible for developing, implementing and ongoing monitoring of complex financial plans.