The Gables offers unbeatable value and convenience in Monroe Township

-- Limited time remains to become part of The Gables by Renaissance Properties. The boutique community for those 55 and better in Monroe Township offers the area's best value, featuring thoughtfully designed townhomes with unparalleled on-site conveniences and amenities in the heart of central New Jersey. With townhomes priced from just $429,990 and featuring up to 2,738 sq. ft. of living space, it's no wonder why The Gables is nearly sold out. Those interested should act now as only seven homes remain! Please see a Sales Associate for complete details and restrictions."At The Gables, our luxurious townhomes come with the convenience of having the new Gables Plaza, with shops and services and home to The Gables Lifestyle Center, just a short walk away," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "With the Spring market almost here, now is the time to make the move to The Gables before we are sold out."Among the available quick-delivery homes is the popular Belmont model type located at 9 Traditions Place in Monroe. Listed at just $429,990, the home highlights three-bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, an attached garage and full height basement. With over $40,000 in upgrades, this Belmont features an expanded patio; upgraded kitchen cabinets and countertops;an upgraded kitchen sink and faucet; upgraded ceramic throughout; upgraded stainless steel slide-in range package, upgraded carpet and padding, and first floor lighting package, and more.All home designs at The Gables include a magnificent master bedroom, culinary dream kitchen, dining room, laundry room and great room all on the first floor, giving residents easy access to everything they need or want on a daily basis. For those who enjoy the comfort of extra space, all townhomes also include additional bedrooms on the second floor in addition to a full basement for your hobbies, interests, or additional storage."Your long-term comfort is our top priority, and that's why we have put your daily necessities on the first floor," said Adinolfi. "With three floor plans to choose from that feature over 2,300 sq. ft. of living space, you can rest easy knowing you have ample room for family and friends, as well as storage and flex space."Beyond these luxurious new townhomes, the Gables Lifestyle Center is located in the Gables Plaza, adjacent to the community. The center features exercise and yoga rooms, a billiards area and cozy common spaces. The Gables' professionally managed homeowners' association takes care of virtually every aspect of this community, including lawn mowing, pruning, weeding and snow removal. As an added benefit, homeowners' insurance is included in the HOA dues, giving you one less bill to pay. The new adjacent Gables Plaza offers shops and services that put conveniences like a salon, bank, coffee shop and even urgent medical care just a short walk away.Located just 50 miles from New York City and Philadelphia, access to all the culture, fine dining and attractions of each city is only about an hour away. The historic downtown areas of Princeton, New Brunswick and Freehold are all less than 30 minutes from your doorstep. Equidistant from Exits 8 and 8A on the New Jersey Turnpike, The Gables is easily reachable from the north or south. Three top-rated hospitals, including the new University Medical Center of Princeton, are also just minutes away.Decorated sales models are open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm. To learn more, please call a Sales Associate at 609-301-5860. Models are also available for sale, as well as quick delivery homes. The Sales Center is located at 8 Gables Way in Monroe Township. To learn more, visit TheGablesatMonroe.com ( http://www.thegablesatmonroe.com/ ) or Gables55.com. ( https://www.thegablesatmonroe.com/ Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com (https://www.renaissanceprop.com/)https://www.renaissanceprop.com/the-gables-offers-unbeatable-value-and-convenience-in-monroe-township/