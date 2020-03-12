 
News By Tag
* COVID-19
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Salt Lake City
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2020
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Developing Resiliency to Stress, Adversity, and Health-Related Situations

By: Innovations International
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* COVID-19

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Salt Lake City - Utah - US

Subject:
* Products

SALT LAKE CITY - March 15, 2020 - PRLog -- The present CORONAVIRUS-19 crisis provides several opportunities to increase your resiliency to contracting the virus and adapting to the global crisis, by adopting:
1. Personal Resiliency to stress, crisis, and health-related situations.
2. Improved Personal Relationships Related to Resiliency
3. Spiritual Integration of Resiliency

These practices are primarily preventative, and complement the obvious non-contact and avoidance approaches listed by the CDC. I tend to view resiliency as three-dimensional; involving body, mind and spirit.

The major emphasis and popularity on body fitness is obvious by the number of existing exercise facilities and equipment choices which are commercially available. However, although measurably increasing, very little emphasis has been placed upon the mental (psychological) and spiritual modes of adversity prevention through greater resiliency. Even though, we know different people respond differently from exposure to communicable diseases, studies have shown that a comprehensive approach to prevention can be extremely effective.

An Aside: At present, the number of severe COVID-19 cases, globally, is probably not more than 5%; but still on the rise. However, resiliency, beyond body fitness, is also necessary for care givers, family members, and coworkers of those affected. So, prevention related to Emotional Intelligence, Mindfulness, and Spirituality become essential, while we await a possible vaccine.

Personal Resiliency begins with taking 100% responsibility for each of our actions in terms of prevention. This a cognitive skill or mind-set which results in an empowered process of self-management. This means that anything that can be transmitted by person to person contact or by contaminated surfaces are sources to be avoided. Particularly, by sneezing, coughing, or any form of close contact. It's irresponsible to not do so, regardless of age statistics, so far.

There have been implications of greater resiliency as function of age; the younger the fewest number of cases. However, highly-conditioned young professional athletes in several sports have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease.

Relationship Building Opportunities
There is something about FEAR that causes us to avoid having open conversations about ourselves with those close to us and those we work with. At least until a crisis occurs as the one we presently face. Issues that have kept us apart for some time that have also impacted our level of resiliency in terms of stress and relationship management, and how we handle adversity and crisis—typically, Fight or Flight, but not constructive resolution. Studies cited in the book, The Resilience Factor, show that our unwillingness, not our capability, to confront such situations reduces our willingness to constructively resolve such adversity. In other words, we tend to continually somatize (dump) conflict into our bodies as an avoidance practice.

As a result of the present COVID-19 crisis, I just had a two-hour conversation with my son regarding a whole range of activities. Afterwards, I felt relieved and a renew sense that our relationship had moved to a whole new level of honesty and openness. I also felt an immediate sense of empowerment to have similar conversations with other family members, friends, and coworkers; with the realization that they and I would survive just fine!

What I also learned is that relationships change over time; particularly, those that are close. And most of all, that FEAR had provoked me into the realization of my own mortality! That conversation, and others to follow, just earned me another five years of my life! This is the essence of the type of courage of resiliency that will occur to many more of us than those afflicted as the reality of the "new normal" begins to set in.

Spiritual Resilience, for me, is identified with wisdom; the wisdom that comes from within as a result of a major realization or an Aha in my life. I call these "nuggets of wisdom," because they put difficult situations in a greater context of meaning. Like, "What is the message within this global crisis?" When I add this piece of the puzzle to the other two forms or resiliency (body and mind), I finally begin to understand that, when integrated, the quality of life I experience is in direct proportion to the quality of my relationships. All I need now is my 25-year-old body again! (I wonder if I can reverse my aging!)

The Fear Factor: Now, if you need significantly more fear to be motivated, I suggest you read my latest book in the The Pleiadian Series of the results of the next pandemic: The Aftermath, by William Guillory, that is an e-book on Amazon and the paperback is sold on the website: https://thewayoftheheart.org/. Go for it!
End
Email:***@innovint.com
Phone:8018972679
Tags:COVID-19
Industry:Books
Location:Salt Lake City - Utah - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share