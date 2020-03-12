News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Developing Resiliency to Stress, Adversity, and Health-Related Situations
By: Innovations International
1. Personal Resiliency to stress, crisis, and health-related situations.
2. Improved Personal Relationships Related to Resiliency
3. Spiritual Integration of Resiliency
These practices are primarily preventative, and complement the obvious non-contact and avoidance approaches listed by the CDC. I tend to view resiliency as three-dimensional;
The major emphasis and popularity on body fitness is obvious by the number of existing exercise facilities and equipment choices which are commercially available. However, although measurably increasing, very little emphasis has been placed upon the mental (psychological)
An Aside: At present, the number of severe COVID-19 cases, globally, is probably not more than 5%; but still on the rise. However, resiliency, beyond body fitness, is also necessary for care givers, family members, and coworkers of those affected. So, prevention related to Emotional Intelligence, Mindfulness, and Spirituality become essential, while we await a possible vaccine.
Personal Resiliency begins with taking 100% responsibility for each of our actions in terms of prevention. This a cognitive skill or mind-set which results in an empowered process of self-management. This means that anything that can be transmitted by person to person contact or by contaminated surfaces are sources to be avoided. Particularly, by sneezing, coughing, or any form of close contact. It's irresponsible to not do so, regardless of age statistics, so far.
There have been implications of greater resiliency as function of age; the younger the fewest number of cases. However, highly-conditioned young professional athletes in several sports have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease.
Relationship Building Opportunities
There is something about FEAR that causes us to avoid having open conversations about ourselves with those close to us and those we work with. At least until a crisis occurs as the one we presently face. Issues that have kept us apart for some time that have also impacted our level of resiliency in terms of stress and relationship management, and how we handle adversity and crisis—typically, Fight or Flight, but not constructive resolution. Studies cited in the book, The Resilience Factor, show that our unwillingness, not our capability, to confront such situations reduces our willingness to constructively resolve such adversity. In other words, we tend to continually somatize (dump) conflict into our bodies as an avoidance practice.
As a result of the present COVID-19 crisis, I just had a two-hour conversation with my son regarding a whole range of activities. Afterwards, I felt relieved and a renew sense that our relationship had moved to a whole new level of honesty and openness. I also felt an immediate sense of empowerment to have similar conversations with other family members, friends, and coworkers; with the realization that they and I would survive just fine!
What I also learned is that relationships change over time; particularly, those that are close. And most of all, that FEAR had provoked me into the realization of my own mortality! That conversation, and others to follow, just earned me another five years of my life! This is the essence of the type of courage of resiliency that will occur to many more of us than those afflicted as the reality of the "new normal" begins to set in.
Spiritual Resilience, for me, is identified with wisdom; the wisdom that comes from within as a result of a major realization or an Aha in my life. I call these "nuggets of wisdom," because they put difficult situations in a greater context of meaning. Like, "What is the message within this global crisis?" When I add this piece of the puzzle to the other two forms or resiliency (body and mind), I finally begin to understand that, when integrated, the quality of life I experience is in direct proportion to the quality of my relationships. All I need now is my 25-year-old body again! (I wonder if I can reverse my aging!)
The Fear Factor: Now, if you need significantly more fear to be motivated, I suggest you read my latest book in the The Pleiadian Series of the results of the next pandemic: The Aftermath, by William Guillory, that is an e-book on Amazon and the paperback is sold on the website: https://thewayoftheheart.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse