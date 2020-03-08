News By Tag
Tarps Now Expands Offerings of Industrial Grade Tarps & Covers throughout North America
High Demand by Construction Contractors, Manufacturers, Trucking and Warehousing Firms Prompts Expansion
By: Tarps Now, Inc.
In addition to the above merchandising expansion, Tarps Now® is meeting ever increasing demand for custom tarps and covers used to protect manufacturing machinery to sizes as large as electric utility cooling towers. Tarps Now® leads the industrial fabrics industry with technologies that are utilized to rapidly process tarps in a wide range of sizes, colors, fabrics and weights, as well as custom fittings engineered to meet even the most rigorous of demands. Custom made industrial tarps are often selected when stock sizes of canvas tarps will not meet the specifications of an individual project, or long-term client needs.
Supporting the vast array of industrial grade options available to clients, Tarps Now® is staffed by a very well-trained team of industry professionals equipped to meet customer service needs at every juncture. Customer ratings and reviews tell the tale, as Tarps Now® has the highest ratings found in the online industrial fabrics sector.
Tarps Now® Stock and Custom Tarp Covering Offerings Include:
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
