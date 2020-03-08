News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wisdom House Retreat & Conference Center To Host "A Place For You" Nigerian Refugees Photo Exhibit
By: Wisdom House Retreat & Conference Center
"A Place For You", an exceptional internationally-
Wisdom House Executive Director Deborah Kelly remarked, "Lee Cantelon's photography shows his concern for people in conflict areas of our world and calls for compassion. We chose to exhibit his work because he exemplifies through art Wisdom House's global mission and justice concerns. Through his photography, we behold suffering humanity through a sensitive lens that awakens our global consciousness."
Cantelon commented, "The exhibit represents photographs and journaling from my most recent times among displaced women and children who are the victims of Boko Haram and Fulani violence. The exhibit's theme is aimed towards understanding the meaning of being 'internally displaced,' and that we all experience this phenomenon in our search for security and peace, in both the external and internal worlds, in the West and places far removed.
"Since November 2017, I have been documenting refugees and IDP's (Internally Displaced Persons) in northern Nigeria including widows and children who are victims of the crisis surrounding Boko Haram's actions.
"The spiritual parallel of this exhibit is that we are all, in one way or another, 'internally displaced', searching for our place of rest, service, spiritual understanding, and how to contribute; and that as long as there are those in chains and without place, we too our captive and displaced."
Lee Cantelon is an award-winning photographer and author. Since 1994 he has been involved in missions to conflict zones, a life commitment that began during the tragic genocide that took place in Rwanda. His assignments have taken him with World Relief to Turkana, the South Sudan, the Gaza, and Palestinian, multiple trips to Rajasthan among gypsy communities, and with World Serve and the Global Water Institute to document the clean water crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Wisdom House, a ministry of the Daughters of Wisdom, is an interfaith Retreat and Conference Center presenting programs that celebrate the sacred in everyday life, the arts and ecology, and offer day-long and overnight food and lodging hospitality to academic, nonprofit, and business organizations throughout each year.
Free, and open to the public, "A Place for You" photo exhibit will be displayed between May 2 and August 15, 2020.
To learn more about Lee Cantelon's works and thoughts, visit www.pennyhead.com/
For information on Wisdom House and this exhibit, email program manager Bonnie Mis at programs@wisdomhouse.org, call 860-567-3163 or visit www.wisdomhouse.org.
Contact
Bonnie Mis
programs@wisdomhouse.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse