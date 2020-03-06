News By Tag
* Ymca
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ocean County YMCA celebrates 50th Anniversary
The Ocean County YMCA in Toms River unveils commemorative logo.
By: Ocean County YMCA
Proudly serving the Ocean County community, the Y is guided by four core values: Caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. "It is a good time in our history, and we are celebrating all-time record numbers of kids in both child care and summer camp," said Peter Rosario, President and CEO of the Ocean County YMCA. "We will continue to work every day to advance our cause and strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility."
The Ocean County YMCA is in the midst of its new strategic planning process, which is expected to be unveiled early this summer. The Y will also host its annual Healthy Kids Day® event on Saturday, April 18 from 10am to 1pm. The public is invited to stop by this free event to try sample classes at the Y's new Family Activity Center. "This 6,800 sq. ft. functional wellness arena was created to maximize opportunities for families to interact through a wide array of dynamic fitness challenges, group exercise classes and personal group training," said Rosario.
Healthy Kids Day will also feature a petting zoo, 75' inflatable obstacle course, guest appearances by the Ocean County Library, Ocean County Health Department, NJ Safe Kids, Toms River Police and Fire Departments, as well as other community nonprofit partners. Exclusive membership and camp incentives will be available. RSVP here (https://www.eventbrite.com/
The Ocean County YMCA's 50th Anniversary Gala will take place in Fall 2020. Visit the ocymca.org (http://www.ocymca.org/
The Ocean County YMCA is located at 1088 West Whitty Road in Toms River. For more information, call JoAnn at 732-847-2071 or email jkermick@ocymca.org.
About the Ocean County YMCA
At the Y, we take immense pride in our work to strengthen communities and help build a stronger us. We provide a place to play, learn, be healthy and give back. We believe that everyone, regardless of who they are or where they are from, deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. Everything the Y does is driven by our commitment to creating opportunities for communities thrive. The Ocean County YMCA in Toms River features the following onsite amenities: 6,800 sq. ft. functional wellness arena, cardiovascular center, 12 lane competitive size pool, adult and family locker rooms, and child watch room.
To learn more, visit ocymca.org.
https://ocymca.org/
Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse