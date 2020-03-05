News By Tag
La Vida Baseball Names Trevor Mikus VP, Business Development, Jesse Menendez Senior Content Producer
New Additions Will Bolster Business & Content Creation Elements of the Latino Baseball Platform Leading Into The 2020 Season
By: joe favorito
"We continue to see engagement growth and business interest in all of our La Vida Baseball content, and the time is right to add the right professionals to the business and production side to better formulate and execute our business and our content," said Jay Sharman, co-founder of TeamWorks Media, the parent company of La Vida Baseball. "Trevor understands the power of digital content and how to monetize it, and Jesse is one of the most astute content creators in the space; we are proud to have them on our leadership team heading into what will be a landmark business year for us."
Mikus is a 15-year industry veteran on the account and creative marketing side, having spent the last three years as Sales Director for Modern Luxury Media where he oversaw advertising revenue representing eight media properties, focusing on digital platforms and experiential marketing. Before that he was Vice President, Business Development at Wrapports, spearheading national advertising sales for Chicago.SunTimes.com. Trevor also previously created the custom publishing division of Time Out Chicago and led digital advertising sales.
Menendez joined La Vida Baseball last August to develop content and will now take on a much more senior role overseeing the expanded video platform that has seen such tremendous growth. Prior to joining La Vida he spent eight years as Radio Host and Executive Producer of The Morning Amp for WBEZ, Chicago's leading National Public Radio station.
La Vida Baseball ¡Live!, the platform's weekday live show covering Latino baseball culture has totaled more than two million views since launching in March, 2019. The show is produced and formatted for every major social media platform – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Live, YouTube and LaVidaBaseball.com. "La Vida Baseball ¡Live!" is hosted by Jennifer Mercedes (@Chica_Deportes)
Additional shows and new contributors are going to be announced in the coming weeks.
About La Vida Baseball
La Vida Baseball is a media company that entertains and engages Latino baseball fans through original video, live shows, written articles and social media content. Started in 2017, La Vida Baseball has emerged as the fastest growing Latino sports digital media company in the United States. Launched by TeamWorks Media, a Chicago based media agency started in 2000, La Vida Baseball reaches more than six million English-preferred U.S. Latino fans per month. For more information, visit www.lavidabaseball.com or follow on all social channels at @LaVidaBaseball.
