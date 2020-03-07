News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
America's Favorite Crab Spot is headed to Mississippi
Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris makes Jackson, Mississippi home for their fourth location.
By: I AM PHRESHY BRAND
Krab Queenz is a collaboration between Kway and his two partners Tonique Clay and Natasha Burton. In less than nine months the multifaceted entrepreneur managed to successfully launch and operate three KQ establishments, one being in his hometown of Houston, TX (November 2018); This location actually has its own day in the city for its community involvement;
Since Kway has effectively branded and marketed his brick and mortar business Krab Queenz, the franchise has donated to charitable causes, R&B Singer Keyshia Cole tapped her new born baby special at KQ LA and a scene for Love & HipHop Hollywood was also shot at the seafood bistro.There has also have been celebrity guest appearances from B. Simone, Tyler Perry, David & Tamela Mann, JessHilarious, Blac Chyna, Asian Doll, and Tami Roman.
" OMG! I can't believe it's our 4th one. I'm super excited about this one because we've been getting so many requests for a Mississippi location, so to finally have one is a blessing. I hope yall ready cause its going down Jackson.." - Kway
Krab Queenz Jackson Grand Opening
Date: March 7, 2020
3188 W Northside Dre
Jackson, MS 39213
Time: 1:00 PM
For press/media inquiries please contact
Derrian Perry at 281-761-1606 or by email: derrian@iamphreshy.com
About Krab Queenz:
Krab Queenz Seafood is known for its savory seafood and delicious daiquiris. Originating in Baton Rouge, LA by Tonique Clay, the Louisiana export made its way to Houston in November 2018 with a star studded Grand Opening and the City of Houston Proclaiming November 18th Krab Queenz Day in the city. The restaurant has fed entertainments finest including Tyler Perry, BSimone, Tamala & David Man and more. In a little less than a year, the southern eatery is expanding yet again.This time to the West Coast.Krab Queenz has 4 locations nationwide including Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and now the Jackson Location which is owned by Kwaylon Rogers, Natasha Burton and Tonique Clay. Krab Queenz has been featured on Forbes, The Shaderoom, FOX, ABC & more.
For more information on Krab Queenz Jakson, MS please follow us on instagram (http://instagram.com/
Media Contact
I AM PHRESHY BRAND
Derrian Perry
derrian@iamphreshy.com
2817611606
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse