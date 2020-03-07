 
America's Favorite Crab Spot is headed to Mississippi

Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris makes Jackson, Mississippi home for their fourth location.
By: I AM PHRESHY BRAND
 
 
Krab Queenz Logo
Krab Queenz Logo
 
JACKSON, Miss. - March 6, 2020 - PRLog -- Award Winning Comedian and Restaurant owner Kwaylon Rogers also known by his stage name "TiTi" is elated to announce that he is opening yet another Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris location. The authentic southern Louisiana flavored seafood & daiquiris is opening its doors in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Krab Queenz is a collaboration between Kway and his two partners Tonique Clay and Natasha Burton. In less than nine months the multifaceted entrepreneur managed to successfully launch and operate three KQ establishments, one being in his hometown of Houston, TX (November 2018); This location actually has its own day in the city for its community involvement; During the 2019 BET Experience weekend, KQ opened in Los Angeles, California (June 2019) right across from the Staples Center, and Atlanta (August 2019). Atlanta's Grand Opening included a street shutdown and a parade to rival those at Mardi Gras. Kicking off the year 2020 KQ is ready for continued success., Seafood lovers, local residents and out of town customers of Jackson,MS can now get excited for the butter-soaked king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, crawfish, sausage links, Cajun rice, and sweet corn. Not to mention, the light bulb infused daiquiris that customers are raving about.

Since Kway has effectively branded and marketed his brick and mortar business Krab Queenz, the franchise has donated to charitable causes, R&B Singer Keyshia Cole tapped her new born baby special at KQ LA and a scene for Love & HipHop Hollywood was also  shot at the seafood bistro.There has also have been celebrity guest appearances from B. Simone, Tyler Perry, David & Tamela Mann, JessHilarious, Blac Chyna, Asian Doll, and Tami Roman.

" OMG! I can't believe it's our 4th one. I'm super excited about this one because we've been getting so many requests for a Mississippi location, so to finally have one is a blessing. I hope yall ready cause its going down Jackson.."  - Kway

Krab Queenz Jackson Grand Opening

Date: March 7, 2020

3188 W Northside Dre

Jackson, MS 39213

Time: 1:00 PM

For press/media inquiries please contact

Derrian Perry at 281-761-1606 or by email: ​derrian@iamphreshy.com

About Krab Queenz:

Krab Queenz Seafood is known for its savory seafood and delicious daiquiris. Originating in Baton Rouge, LA by Tonique Clay, the Louisiana export made its way to Houston in November 2018 with a star studded Grand Opening and the City of Houston Proclaiming November 18th Krab Queenz Day in the city. The restaurant has fed entertainments finest including Tyler Perry, BSimone, Tamala & David Man and more. In a little less than a year, the southern eatery is expanding yet again.This time to the West Coast.Krab Queenz has 4 locations nationwide including Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and now the Jackson Location which is owned by Kwaylon Rogers, Natasha Burton and Tonique Clay. Krab Queenz has been featured on Forbes, The Shaderoom, FOX, ABC & more.

For more information on Krab Queenz Jakson, MS please follow us on instagram (http://instagram.com/krabqueenzjackson).

Media Contact
I AM PHRESHY BRAND
Derrian Perry
derrian@iamphreshy.com
2817611606
Email:***@iamphreshy.com Email Verified
