March 2020
Caroline Myss and Dennis Kucinich Join Jury Panel of the 4th Annual Peace Song Awards

The Peace Song Awards (PSA), now in its 4th year, welcomes Caroline Myss, five-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned speaker and Dennis Kucinich former congressman and Presidential Candidate
Peace Song Awards
Peace Song Awards
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - March 5, 2020 - PRLog -- The renowned author and former US Congressmen will participate in this year's Peace Song Awards judging; the Awards' impending final entry submittal date is announced March 31, 2020.  This year marks the 4th annual song, spoken poetry, sound-healing and music video contest; the Los Angeles-based Peace Song Awards 4th is anticipated for late September 2020.  As with last year's awards, the 2020 ceremonies will likely be broadcast again to several million homes through Hubcast Media and MelliTV.

Steve Robertson, Founder of the Peace Song Awards, said, "We're thrilled to have Caroline and Dennis join us as new Jury Panel members.  I respect their work in the areas of consciousness and the promotion of peace so much. Caroline's best-selling book "Anatomy of Spirit" is brilliant and she's been a featured guest on Oprah numerous times.  Dennis is one of our country's most insightful and effective politicians.  His work to institute a US Department of Peace is historical."

Caroline and Dennis join an amazing group of famed musicians, TV & film executives, record label founders, producers, and humanitarians.  Robertson adds, "Imagine the potential for one's music and entertainment career to have your song, spoken word poem, sound-healing or music video about 'peace' now listened to and/or seen by esteemed jury panel members like Caroline, Dennis,  Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), Peter Joseph (musician and Director of the Zeitgeist Movie series), Trinh Hoang Hai (Musician and Humanitarian), David Joyce (Grammy Winner best Jazz Vocal group), Sangeeta Kaur (GPSA Grand Prize winner), Tim Kring (TV producer Touch & Heroes), Joanne Shenandoah (Grammy-winning Native American Singer/Song Writer), Ralph Simon (mobile business executive, co-founder of Zomba Group and Jive Records), Sean Stone (actor and director) and Peter Yarrow (legendary Folk Singer & Peace Activist of folk group Peter, Paul & Mary)."

Robertson continues "In response to many requests and submissions, our 4th annual final submittal date of March 31st, 2020 also features the highly-unique music category of Sound Healing."

Caroline Myss, "a five-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned speaker in the fields of human consciousness.  Dennis Kucinich is a former 16-year member of Congress and a two-time Presidential candidate. He stands for a strong America through the counter doctrine of "Strength through Peace."

The Peace Song Awards offers eleven submission categories for contestants: New Age, World Music, Acoustic Contemporary, Country and Folk, Classical/Opera/A Cappella, Jazz, Hip Hop, Rock/Pop, Spoken Word Poetry, Sound-Healing, and a Music Video category. Visit (http://www.globalpeacesongawards.org/enter-your-song/) to learn more.

Contestants may win in several ways, including 1) a Jury Panel member vote, 2) a contestant-invitational for Public/Fan voting  3) a Social Media award for the most overall Facebook likes and/or reaches of a song or video. There is also a Grand Prize category that is chosen by the most Jury Panel members votes. Visit (http://www.globalpeacesongawards.org/eligibility-guidelines/) to learn more.

Lastly, Robertson concludes, "Our fourth annual Peace Song Awards ceremony will take place in September.  Last year we were honored by the sponsorship of Empower with Arts Productions, the AWA Oasia venue in the Los Angeles Arts District and Peter Young of Hubcast Media, who joined with Fritz Heede to capture a live feed of the show, distributing it to several million homes through Shan Hashemizadeh's company, MelliTV.  What an honor it was, and is, to continually discover such amazing world-changing talent, celebrate them and share their genius with our world."

See the recent September 21, 2019 Peace Song Awards ceremonies here:
http://www.peacesongawards.org/2019psa/

For those interested in participating in the 4th annual Peace Song Awards (PSA) Musicians, Spoken-Word Poets, Sound-healers and Video producers interested in participating in the 4th annual Peace Song Awards (PSA), final entries close on March 31, 2020.

Please visit our website for more information: http://www.PeaceSongAwards.org

Interviews can be arranged with select Jury Panel members, PSA Winners and/or with the founder Steve Robertson upon request:

Media Contact: Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, 310-560-8390 or bethhilton@theBcompany.com

Sponsorship Contact: Steve Robertson, Founder of Peace Song Awards at: peacesongawards@gmail.com or 310.871.2965.

Donate and Support the Peace Song Awards:  http://www.ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org

