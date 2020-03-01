News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Caroline Myss and Dennis Kucinich Join Jury Panel of the 4th Annual Peace Song Awards
The Peace Song Awards (PSA), now in its 4th year, welcomes Caroline Myss, five-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned speaker and Dennis Kucinich former congressman and Presidential Candidate
Steve Robertson, Founder of the Peace Song Awards, said, "We're thrilled to have Caroline and Dennis join us as new Jury Panel members. I respect their work in the areas of consciousness and the promotion of peace so much. Caroline's best-selling book "Anatomy of Spirit" is brilliant and she's been a featured guest on Oprah numerous times. Dennis is one of our country's most insightful and effective politicians. His work to institute a US Department of Peace is historical."
Caroline and Dennis join an amazing group of famed musicians, TV & film executives, record label founders, producers, and humanitarians. Robertson adds, "Imagine the potential for one's music and entertainment career to have your song, spoken word poem, sound-healing or music video about 'peace' now listened to and/or seen by esteemed jury panel members like Caroline, Dennis, Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), Peter Joseph (musician and Director of the Zeitgeist Movie series), Trinh Hoang Hai (Musician and Humanitarian)
Robertson continues "In response to many requests and submissions, our 4th annual final submittal date of March 31st, 2020 also features the highly-unique music category of Sound Healing."
Caroline Myss, "a five-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned speaker in the fields of human consciousness. Dennis Kucinich is a former 16-year member of Congress and a two-time Presidential candidate. He stands for a strong America through the counter doctrine of "Strength through Peace."
The Peace Song Awards offers eleven submission categories for contestants:
Contestants may win in several ways, including 1) a Jury Panel member vote, 2) a contestant-invitational for Public/Fan voting 3) a Social Media award for the most overall Facebook likes and/or reaches of a song or video. There is also a Grand Prize category that is chosen by the most Jury Panel members votes. Visit (http://www.globalpeacesongawards.org/
Lastly, Robertson concludes, "Our fourth annual Peace Song Awards ceremony will take place in September. Last year we were honored by the sponsorship of Empower with Arts Productions, the AWA Oasia venue in the Los Angeles Arts District and Peter Young of Hubcast Media, who joined with Fritz Heede to capture a live feed of the show, distributing it to several million homes through Shan Hashemizadeh's company, MelliTV. What an honor it was, and is, to continually discover such amazing world-changing talent, celebrate them and share their genius with our world."
See the recent September 21, 2019 Peace Song Awards ceremonies here:
http://www.peacesongawards.org/
For those interested in participating in the 4th annual Peace Song Awards (PSA) Musicians, Spoken-Word Poets, Sound-healers and Video producers interested in participating in the 4th annual Peace Song Awards (PSA), final entries close on March 31, 2020.
Please visit our website for more information:
Interviews can be arranged with select Jury Panel members, PSA Winners and/or with the founder Steve Robertson upon request:
Media Contact: Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, 310-560-8390 or bethhilton@theBcompany.com
Sponsorship Contact: Steve Robertson, Founder of Peace Song Awards at: peacesongawards@
Donate and Support the Peace Song Awards: http://www.ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org
Contact
Steve Robertson
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse