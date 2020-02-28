News By Tag
Zero Emission Musicians Record Breaking NoGasEV Tour Car On Display At Drive Electric Earth Day
Zero emission musicians record breaking NoGasEV tour car on display at drive electric earth day - with performance Rick Denzien, Debra Lee & Words In Flight band - Ambler, PA - Saturday, April 25, 2020.
By: SlotOneEnt.com
Be in Ambler on Saturday, April 25, 2002 from 12:00 - 6:00 PM and get a chance to win $100. https://driveelectricearthday.org/
The Zero Emission Musicians – Rick Denzien & Debra Lee got the tag after they refused to buy gas for their car back in 2013. Fast forward to 2019, the couple drove 20,000 miles to perform at music gigs, festivals, recording sessions, workshops, churches, and listening rooms all over the country and didn't spend one cent on gas or oil. "Switching to a zero emission vehicle is really a no brainier," says Rick, "The performance of an EV is 5+ times better than gas cars, costs 8o% less to operate, near zero maintenance, the engines can't explode and they do not blow pollution in people's faces. Everyone should know that every gallon of gas burned in a gas car equals 20 pounds of climate change pollution in the air, it's about time we all did something about that."
Drive Electric Earth Day, held in Amber, PA on April 25, 2020, is a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today's widespread availability of plug-in electric vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more. They are fun to drive, are less expensive and more convenient to fuel than gasoline vehicles, are much better for the environment, promote local jobs, and reduce our dependence on oil and destructive domestic drilling. Are you considering going electric? Can EV's really run off solar and wind power? Come talk to owners who have successfully done so since 2010.
Started in 2011 as National Plug In Day with the simple idea to hold simultaneous events across the country on the same day, by popular demand we have expanded to an entire week of events and changed the name to emphasize the thing we all want to do: drive electric. We expect Drive Electric Earth Day & National Drive Electric Week 2020 will again grow to include more events in more cities with more drivers reaching out to share the many advantages of driving electric with the public.
Each event is led by local plug-in drivers and advocates. Plug In America (http://www.pluginamerica.org/
For more information on National Drive Electric week, visit https://driveelectricearthday.org/
For information on the local Ride 'N Drive in the Ambler, Sponsored locally by http://thrivefest.us/
