News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Design 446 receives 18 awards at the 17th Annual FAME Awards
The Manasquan-based marketing firm has been delivering brand experiences and creative marketing solutions across various media platforms for over 45 years.
By: Design 446
The event featured a two-hour networking cocktail hour followed by a presentation of the Sales and Marketing Awards. "As we celebrate our 45th year in business, we are extremely proud and humbled by this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to produce creative marketing solutions for our clients," said Tom Villane, President of Design 446. "Congratulations to all the winners and to the SBACNJ on your 75th Anniversary!"
Design 446 was on the winning teams of American Properties Realty, Inc., Prima Corporation, Pulte Homes, Walters Homes, CMM Custom Homes and Kokes Properties for a variety of awards including Best Logo, Best Brochure for a Community 30 Units or Less, Best Brochure for a Townhome Community $500K and Under, Best Sales Office for a Community 30 Units or Less, Best Sales Office for a Townhome Community, Best Billboard Design, Best Marketing Product/Giveaway, Best Digital Ad, Best Corporate Social Media Marketing Campaign, Best Signage and two Community of the Year Grand Awards.
During the event, Design 446 garnered significant praise in response to its Community Outreach Award for encouraging social responsibility. This award highlighted the firm's #BetterTogether initiative, which invites local businesses in the area to partner with its favorite nonprofit organization to further its cause through a gift of time, finances, skills or talents. "There is nothing in the business world today that provides as many benefits as partnering with local nonprofits when the focus is on the greater good," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President of Design 446.
Looking to the future, Design 446 has also been nominated for nine awards at the upcoming 33nd Annual Sales and Marketing Awards Gala, presented by the New Jersey Builder's Association. This event, which will be held on March 31 at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, acknowledges excellence in the new home sales and marketing industry. "Being flexible and innovative while continually delivering the highest quality of services without compromise has been the key to our success," said Villane.
About Design 446
Design 446 is a full-service marketing firm based in Manasquan, NJ. The firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, please visit design446.com (http://www.design446.com/
Media Contact
Design 446
lcrossan@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse