Audrey Lafferty Joins Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. as Pension Consultant
Qualified 401(k) Administrator and Qualified Pension Administrator Brings More Than 30 Years of Industry Experience to Firm
By: Ascensus, LLC
A Qualified 401(k) Administrator (QKA) and Qualified Pension Administrator (QPA), Lafferty has firsthand experience on both the plan administrator and plan sponsor sides of the qualified retirement plan relationship. Her role at INTAC aligns with her expertise in compliance testing and her work with plan sponsors who offer combination plans, including cash balance plans as a defined benefit option.
Lafferty's experience includes direct involvement with plan design and implementation, compliance testing, training, and project management. She was most recently a defined benefit team lead and actuarial analyst, preparing and delivering annual valuations, compliance testing results, accounting reports, and government filings for traditional defined benefit and cash balance plans. Lafferty noted that she was attracted to INTAC because of the scope of retirement plan services the firm offers and the opportunity her new role will provide to work directly with plan sponsors and their investment advisors.
"INTAC has a reputation for placing a strong focus on client service, and I'm excited to continue to build that reputation by providing excellent retirement plan services for our clients and managing our relationships with care," said Lafferty. "In addition, INTAC offers a nurturing environment for those who are eager to learn and grow in the field of actuarial and retirement plan work—I'm looking forward to seeing my coworkers develop into the next generation of plan designers, administrators, and consultants."
"Audrey has a strong background in benefits administration and actuarial work, along with extensive experience in working with combination retirement plan sponsors," noted Charles Rosenberg, vice president of INTAC. "We're pleased to welcome her strong clients service skills and the fresh perspective she'll bring to our team."
INTAC is located at 50 Tice Boulevard in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. It is part of FuturePlan, a national TPA formed by 28 outstanding legacy firms to create a unique market position: high-touch service from expert local TPAs backed by the strength and security of a large national firm. Visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/
About Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. (INTAC) has been providing full-service retirement plan design, implementation, administration, and consulting for employer-sponsored retirement plans since 1977. The firm currently serves more than 2,800 small- to mid-sized companies, business owners, key executives, and employees in 35 states. In 2018, INTAC joined the FuturePlan by Ascensus family of retirement services providers. It was recognized as an NJBiz Best Places to Work in 2019 and has been consistently named by the publication as New Jersey's #1 401(k) defined contribution provider. For more information, visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/)
About FuturePlan
FuturePlan is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 56,000 retirement plan sponsors in more than 40 locations across the country as of December 31, 2019. For more information, visit FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/)
