Potentially Lifesaving Treatments Doctors Won't Always Talk About For Chronic Conditions

-- Potentially Lifesaving Treatments Doctors Won't Always Talk About For Chronic ConditionsChicago, IL, March 3, 2020 — Far too many doctors dismiss treatments that are outside of the mainstream because they've not been subjected to clinical trials. But when the pharmaceutical companies themselves are conducting the trials on their own drugs, where's the objectivity?Where's the honesty?Honest Medicine: Effective, Time-Tested, Inexpensive Treatments for Life-Threatening Diseases by Julia Schopick offers patient-based evidence to support the efficacy of four nontoxic, lifesaving treatments that have stood the test of time."I am the wife (now, widow) of a brain tumor patient, Tim Fisher, who survived for 15 years post-diagnosis, and 12 years beyond his doctors' prognoses," she explains. "Both Tim and I felt that his extra years of life were due to some really innovative treatments I found for him through my research."Julia's "aha moment" came when doctors were unable to find a way to help Tim's post-surgical suture line to heal. Through an integrative doctor friend, Julia discovered Silverlon, and it worked literally overnight. Unfortunately, none of Tim's doctors wanted to learn more about this effective, innovative treatment."I decided that something really bad was going on in the world of conventional American medicine. So I set out to find other treatments to write about," Julia said.Honest Medicine offers valuable insights supported by patient experiences regarding four of these treatments:Silverlon—an antimicrobial dressing approved by the FDA in 1998 for all non-healing wounds.Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN)—used since the mid-1980s to treat autoimmune diseases and some cancers.Intravenous Alpha Lipoic Acid—used since the mid-1970s to treat terminal liver disease, and since the mid-1990s (with oral LDN) to treat some cancers.The Ketogenic Diet—used since the 1920s at institutions like Johns Hopkins and the Mayo Clinic to treat pediatric epilepsy.Written for those who are discerning and open to doing their own research, Honest Medicine offers hope and healing for those with chronic and life-threatening conditions who haven't been helped by conventional medicine.Julia Schopick is a bestselling author whose books include Honest Medicine: Effective, Time-Tested, Inexpensive Treatments for Life-Threatening Diseases, as well as The Power of Honest Medicine: LDN, an Inexpensive Alternative to the Costly, Toxic Medications Doctors Prescribe for Autoimmune and Other Diseases. She is a seasoned radio talk show guest who has appeared on over 200 shows and is often invited back. Through her writings and blog, HonestMedicine.com, Julia's goal is to empower patients to make the best health choices for themselves and their loved ones by teaching them about little-known but promising treatments their doctors may not know about. Julia's articles have been featured in numerous publications, including American Medical News (AMA), Alternative & Complementary Therapies, the British Medical Journal and the Chicago Sun-Times.For more information, visit www.honestmedicine.com.Trish StevensAscot Media Group, Inc.Post Office Box 2394Friendswood, TX 77549news@ascotmedianews.comwww.ascotmedia.com281.333.3507 Phone800.854.2207 Fax