Generis Announce Yamato as their Preferred Partner for Japan
By: Generis
As a Preferred Partner, Yamato will work with Generis to provide consulting services to customers who are implementing CARA. Also known as "The ECM Professionals"
"Our colleagues from Yamato have in-depth expertise on content management across industries, including Life Science / Pharmaceutical with its validation requirements and other regulations,"
The CARA Platform provides a highly intuitive end to end solution for regulated industries; with a large number of Generis' global customers in the Life Science Industry, the break into the Japanese market has been a steady and rewarding process.
Taiju Hataya, CEO of Yamato said "We are thrilled to introduce CARA, ECM built on new generation technology in Japan. We strongly believe that CARA will be the success factor for our customers and their stakeholders."
About Yamato
Since 2008, Yamato Ltd. has provided competitive Enterprise Contents Management system (ECM) solutions to demanding customers in numerous business areas, but with a special focus in the pharmaceutical industry in Japan. Owing to its experienced team and an impressive track record of customer satisfaction, the company currently stands at the forefront of ECM development and implementation. Yamato's technical expertise has notably lead to the launch YamApp, an application enhancing the usability of ECM system. Yamato Ltd. is also delighted to collaborate with Generis by introducing CARA to Japanese customers seeking to master leading-edge IT technology.
About Generis
Generis is a global leader in content and information management systems, specialising in proven solutions for regulated industries. Established in 1997 as a consultancy group, Generis has since grown and developed alongside its flagship product CARA. Our mission is to provide a program which is highly configurable and user friendly; a dedicated team works hard to guarantee customer satisfaction. Currently counting over 400,000 users across numerous industries worldwide, including 8 of the 10 largest Life Science companies, CARA continues to progress to become the answer for end to end data management.
Find out more at: https://www.generiscorp.com
Contact
Karolina Rogowska, Generis
***@generiscorp.com
