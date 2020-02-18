 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Griot Gala Oscars 2020 Party Celebrates Diversity & Inclusion

Hosted By Michael K Williams with Honorees David Steward II, Peter Luo, Vanessa Bell Calloway
By: Griot Gateway Productions, LLC
 
 
Tag:

Oscars
* Oscars

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Beverly Hills - California - US

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2020 - PRLog -- The 3rd annual GRIOT Gala Oscar After Party honored David Steward II, producer of "Hair Love", this year's Academy Award winner for Best Animated Short, in a historic moment for the film's creative team at Lion Forge Animation. GRIOT Gala honorees also included award-winning actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, coming off a stellar performance as abolitionist Harriet Tubman's mother in the Oscar Nominated biographical drama film "Harriet". Vanessa Bell Calloway is also set to reprise her role as Imani Izzi in Paramount Pictures' upcoming sequel, "Coming 2 America".

Rounding out the list GRIOT Gala 2020 honorees was Peter Luo, CEO of Starlight Culture Entertainment — the company behind "Crazy Rich Asians", the Thurgood Marshall biopic "Marshall" starring Chadwick Boseman, and blockbuster "Midway".

The GRIOT Gala 2020 was hosted by Emmy Award-Winning actor Michael K. Williams, who is known for his roles in "The Wire", "Boardwalk Empire", "Bessie" and "When They See Us". Every year the GRIOT Gala celebrates diversity and inclusion while recognizing outstanding achievement in the Arts and Entertainment industry.

Hundreds of elite guests attended the posh event from up-and-coming talent to seasoned entertainers such as MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Trevor Jackson (Grown-ish and Superfly), Glynn Turman (Cooley High, A Different World, The Wire), Judge Greg Mathis, Amina Buddafly (Love and Hip Hop), Renee Lawless (Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots), Jimmy Wong (actor and musician), DJ Damage (TV host/radio personality) and more.

The packed event was sponsored by Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits with a mission of inspiring human connections. Guest experienced a VVIP Courvoisier XO Lounge and the El Tesoro Tequila Relax and Refresh Lounge and enjoyed complimentary Jim Beam Bourbon, Maker's Mark, Hibiki Suntory Whiskey, Roku Gin, Cruzan Rum, El Tesoro Tequila and Haku Vodka cocktails. The award-winning Ocean Prime Beverly Hills restaurant curated passed hors d'oeuvres, open buffets and dessert stations. Attendees danced the night away to the lively spin provided by DJ Kenway Live.

Dionne Miller, CEO of Griot Gateway Productions, LLC and Co-Founder of the GRIOT Gala spearheaded this illustrious event and was assisted by her team, Rickey Banks, CFO and Shelese Amos Carter, Marketing and Operations Consultant. Dreamhouse MBG managing partner Annette BibbyOliver produced the GRIOT Gala for the as the event's co-executive producer and creative director along with All Stage Production, Vitality Furniture and Bravo TV personality Dwight Eubanks, owner of Purple Door Salon.

Gift bags curated by Dreamhouse MBG featured Timeless skincare products, Bella Spirit and Wen bath and body products and hair products by Chaz Dean, Skin and Sky age defying body care, MDKT Bio Spa complimentary session gift certificate and Organic Initiative feminine products. VIP gift boxes from Wellness Brand Papa & Barkley, Miko Beauty products by Dr. Michael K. Obeng, El Tesoro spice mixture, makeup products from Elaina Badro, Mixed Chicks hair products, Flow alkaline water, Rise Buddy baked snacks and more!

Visit https://griotgateway.com/ for more information.
