HWA Announces Final Ballot for 2019 Bram Stoker Awards
By: HWA
The HWA Board of Trustees and the Bram Stoker Awards® Committee congratulate all the those appearing on the Final Ballot. Notes about the voting process will appear after the ballot listing.
2019 Bram Stoker Awards® Final Ballot
Superior Achievement in a Novel:
Goingback, Owl – Coyote Rage (Independent Legions Publishing)
Malerman, Josh – Inspection (Del Rey)
Miskowski, S.P. – The Worst is Yet to Come (Trepidatio Publishing)
Murray, Lee – Into the Ashes (Severed Press)
Wendig, Chuck – Wanderers (Del Rey)
Superior Achievement in a First Novel:
Amor, Gemma – Dear Laura (Independently Published)
Guignard, Eric J. – Doorways to the Deadeye (JournalStone)
Lane, Michelle Renee – Invisible Chains (Haverhill House Publishing)
Read, Sarah – The Bone Weaver's Orchard (Trepidatio Publishing)
Starling, Caitlin – The Luminous Dead (Harper Voyager)
Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel:
Bérubé, Amelinda – Here There Are Monsters (Sourcebooks Fire)
Dávila Cardinal, Ann – Five Midnights (Tor Teen)
Gardner, Liana – Speak No Evil (Vesuvian Books)
Marshall, Kate Alice – Rules for Vanishing (Viking Books for Young Readers)
Nzondi – Oware Mosaic (Omnium Gatherum)
Salomon, Peter Adam – Eight Minutes, Thirty-Two Seconds (PseudoPsalms Press)
Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel:
Bunn, Cullen – Bone Parish Vol. 2 (BOOM! Studios)
Gaiman, Neil – Neil Gaiman's Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse Books)
Liu, Marjorie – Monstress Volume 4: The Chosen (Image Comics)
Manzetti, Alessandro – Calcutta Horror (Independent Legions Publishing)
Tanabe, Gou – H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness Volume 1 (Dark Horse Manga)
Superior Achievement in Long Fiction:
LaValle, Victor – Up from Slavery (Weird Tales Magazine #363) (Weird Tales Inc.)
Manzetti, Alessandro – The Keeper of Chernobyl (Omnium Gatherum)
Taborska, Anna – The Cat Sitter (Shadowcats)
Tantlinger, Sara – To Be Devoured (Unnerving)
Warren, Kaaron – Into Bones Like Oil (Meerkat Shorts)
Superior Achievement in Short Fiction:
Chapman, Greg – "The Book of Last Words" (This Sublime Darkness and Other Dark Stories) (Things in the Well Publishing)
Kiste, Gwendolyn – "The Eight People Who Murdered Me (Excerpt from Lucy Westenra's Diary)" (Nightmare Magazine Nov. 2019, Issue 86)
Landry, Jess – "Bury Me in Tar and Twine" (Tales of the Lost Volume 1: We All Lose Something!) (Things in the Well Publishing)
O'Quinn, Cindy – "Lydia" (The Twisted Book of Shadows) (Twisted Publishing)
Waggoner, Tim – "A Touch of Madness" (The Pulp Horror Book of Phobias) (LVP Publications)
Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection:
Chiang, Ted – Exhalation: Stories (Knopf)
Jonez, Kate – Lady Bits (Trepidatio Publishing)
Langan, John – Sefira and Other Betrayals (Hippocampus Press)
Read, Sarah – Out of Water (Trepidatio Publishing)
Tremblay, Paul – Growing Things and Other Stories (William Morrow)
Superior Achievement in a Screenplay:
Aster, Ari – Midsommar (B-Reel Films, Square Peg)
Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things (Season 3, Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt)(Netflix)
Eggers, Robert and Eggers, Max – The Lighthouse (A24, New Regency Pictures, RT Features)
Flanagan, Mike – Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros., Intrepid Pictures/Vertigo Entertainment)
Peele, Jordan – Us (Monkeypaw Productions, Perfect World Pictures, Dentsu, Fuji Television Network, Universal Pictures)
Superior Achievement in an Anthology:
Brozek, Jennifer – A Secret Guide to Fighting Elder Gods (Pulse Publishing)
Datlow, Ellen – Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories (Gallery/Saga Press)
Golden, Christopher and Moore, James A. – The Twisted Book of Shadows (Twisted Publishing)
Guignard, Eric J. – Pop the Clutch: Thrilling Tales of Rockabilly, Monsters, and Hot Rod Horror (Dark Moon Books)
Wilson, Robert S. – Nox Pareidolia (Nightscape Press)
Superior Achievement in Non-Fiction:
Beal, Eleanor and Greenaway, Jonathan – Horror and Religion: New Literary Approaches to Theology, Race, and Sexuality (University of Wales Press)
Earle, Harriet E.H. – Gender, Sexuality, and Queerness in American Horror Story: Critical Essays (McFarland)
Heller-Nicholas, Alexandra – Masks in Horror Cinema: Eyes Without Faces (University of Wales Press)
Kachuba, John B. – Shapeshifters:
Kröger, Lisa and Anderson, Melanie R. – Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction (Quirk Books)
Superior Achievement in Short Non-Fiction:
Kiste, Gwendolyn – "Magic, Madness, and Women Who Creep: The Power of Individuality in the Work of Charlotte Perkins Gilman" (Vastarien: A Literary Journal Vol. 2, Issue 1)
Liaguno, Vince A. – "Slasher Films Made Me Gay: The Queer Appeal and Subtext of the Genre" (LGBTQ+ Horror Month: 9/1/2019, Ginger Nuts of Horror)
Renner, Karen J. – "The Evil Aging Women of American Horror Story" (Elder Horror: Essays on Film's Frightening Images of Aging) (McFarland)
Robinson, Kelly – "Film's First Lycanthrope:
Weich, Valerie E. – "Lord Byron's Whipping Boy: Dr. John William Polidori and the 200th Anniversary of The Vampyre" (Famous Monsters of Filmland, Issue #291)
Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection:
Addison, Linda D. and Manzetti, Alessandro – The Place of Broken Things (Crystal Lake Publishing)
Cade, Octavia – Mary Shelley Makes a Monster (Aqueduct Press)
Lynch, Donna – Choking Back the Devil (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Scalise, Michelle – Dragonfly and Other Songs of Mourning (LVP Publications)
Simon, Marge and Dietrich, Bryan D. – The Demeter Diaries (Independent Legions Publishing)
Wytovich, Stephanie M. – The Apocalyptic Mannequin (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Works appearing on this Ballot are Bram Stoker Award® Nominees for Superior Achievement in their Category, e.g., Novel, and everyone may refer to them as such immediately after the announcement.
Media Contact
John W. Dennehy, Communications Director
Horror Writers Association
***@johnwdennehy.com
