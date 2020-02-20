HWA Announces Final Ballot for 2019 Bram Stoker Awards

By: HWA

Media Contact

John W. Dennehy, Communications Director

Horror Writers Association

***@johnwdennehy.com John W. Dennehy, Communications DirectorHorror Writers Association

End

-- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is pleased to release the Final Ballot for the 2019 Bram Stoker Awards®. The HWA (see http://www.horror.org/)is the premier writers organization in the horror and dark fiction genre, with over 1,600 members. We have presented the Bram Stoker Awards® in various categories since 1987 (see http://www.thebramstokerawards.com/)The HWA Board of Trustees and the Bram Stoker Awards® Committee congratulate all the those appearing on the Final Ballot. Notes about the voting process will appear after the ballot listing.2019 Bram Stoker Awards® Final BallotSuperior Achievement in a Novel:Goingback, Owl – Coyote Rage (Independent Legions Publishing)Malerman, Josh – Inspection (Del Rey)Miskowski, S.P. – The Worst is Yet to Come (Trepidatio Publishing)Murray, Lee – Into the Ashes (Severed Press)Wendig, Chuck – Wanderers (Del Rey)Superior Achievement in a First Novel:Amor, Gemma – Dear Laura (Independently Published)Guignard, Eric J. – Doorways to the Deadeye (JournalStone)Lane, Michelle Renee – Invisible Chains (Haverhill House Publishing)Read, Sarah – The Bone Weaver's Orchard (Trepidatio Publishing)Starling, Caitlin – The Luminous Dead (Harper Voyager)Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel:Bérubé, Amelinda – Here There Are Monsters (Sourcebooks Fire)Dávila Cardinal, Ann – Five Midnights (Tor Teen)Gardner, Liana – Speak No Evil (Vesuvian Books)Marshall, Kate Alice – Rules for Vanishing (Viking Books for Young Readers)Nzondi – Oware Mosaic (Omnium Gatherum)Salomon, Peter Adam – Eight Minutes, Thirty-Two Seconds (PseudoPsalms Press)Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel:Bunn, Cullen – Bone Parish Vol. 2 (BOOM! Studios)Gaiman, Neil – Neil Gaiman's Snow, Glass, Apples (Dark Horse Books)Liu, Marjorie – Monstress Volume 4: The Chosen (Image Comics)Manzetti, Alessandro – Calcutta Horror (Independent Legions Publishing)Tanabe, Gou – H.P. Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness Volume 1 (Dark Horse Manga)Superior Achievement in Long Fiction:LaValle, Victor – Up from Slavery (Weird Tales Magazine #363) (Weird Tales Inc.)Manzetti, Alessandro – The Keeper of Chernobyl (Omnium Gatherum)Taborska, Anna – The Cat Sitter (Shadowcats)(Black Shuck Books)Tantlinger, Sara – To Be Devoured (Unnerving)Warren, Kaaron – Into Bones Like Oil (Meerkat Shorts)Superior Achievement in Short Fiction:Chapman, Greg – "The Book of Last Words" (This Sublime Darkness and Other Dark Stories) (Things in the Well Publishing)Kiste, Gwendolyn – "The Eight People Who Murdered Me (Excerpt from Lucy Westenra's Diary)" (Nightmare Magazine Nov. 2019, Issue 86)Landry, Jess – "Bury Me in Tar and Twine" (Tales of the Lost Volume 1: We All Lose Something!) (Things in the Well Publishing)O'Quinn, Cindy – "Lydia" (The Twisted Book of Shadows) (Twisted Publishing)Waggoner, Tim – "A Touch of Madness" (The Pulp Horror Book of Phobias) (LVP Publications)Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection:Chiang, Ted – Exhalation: Stories (Knopf)Jonez, Kate – Lady Bits (Trepidatio Publishing)Langan, John – Sefira and Other Betrayals (Hippocampus Press)Read, Sarah – Out of Water (Trepidatio Publishing)Tremblay, Paul – Growing Things and Other Stories (William Morrow)Superior Achievement in a Screenplay:Aster, Ari – Midsommar (B-Reel Films, Square Peg)Duffer Brothers, The – Stranger Things (Season 3, Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt)(Netflix)Eggers, Robert and Eggers, Max – The Lighthouse (A24, New Regency Pictures, RT Features)Flanagan, Mike – Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros., Intrepid Pictures/Vertigo Entertainment)Peele, Jordan – Us (Monkeypaw Productions, Perfect World Pictures, Dentsu, Fuji Television Network, Universal Pictures)Superior Achievement in an Anthology:Brozek, Jennifer – A Secret Guide to Fighting Elder Gods (Pulse Publishing)Datlow, Ellen – Echoes: The Saga Anthology of Ghost Stories (Gallery/Saga Press)Golden, Christopher and Moore, James A. – The Twisted Book of Shadows (Twisted Publishing)Guignard, Eric J. – Pop the Clutch: Thrilling Tales of Rockabilly, Monsters, and Hot Rod Horror (Dark Moon Books)Wilson, Robert S. – Nox Pareidolia (Nightscape Press)Superior Achievement in Non-Fiction:Beal, Eleanor and Greenaway, Jonathan – Horror and Religion: New Literary Approaches to Theology, Race, and Sexuality (University of Wales Press)Earle, Harriet E.H. – Gender, Sexuality, and Queerness in American Horror Story: Critical Essays (McFarland)Heller-Nicholas, Alexandra – Masks in Horror Cinema: Eyes Without Faces (University of Wales Press)Kachuba, John B. – Shapeshifters:A History (Reaktion Books)Kröger, Lisa and Anderson, Melanie R. – Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction (Quirk Books)Superior Achievement in Short Non-Fiction:Kiste, Gwendolyn – "Magic, Madness, and Women Who Creep: The Power of Individuality in the Work of Charlotte Perkins Gilman" (Vastarien: A Literary Journal Vol. 2, Issue 1)Liaguno, Vince A. – "Slasher Films Made Me Gay: The Queer Appeal and Subtext of the Genre" (LGBTQ+ Horror Month: 9/1/2019, Ginger Nuts of Horror)Renner, Karen J. – "The Evil Aging Women of American Horror Story" (Elder Horror: Essays on Film's Frightening Images of Aging) (McFarland)Robinson, Kelly – "Film's First Lycanthrope:1913's The Werewolf" (Scary Monsters Magazine #114)Weich, Valerie E. – "Lord Byron's Whipping Boy: Dr. John William Polidori and the 200Anniversary of The Vampyre" (Famous Monsters of Filmland, Issue #291)Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection:Addison, Linda D. and Manzetti, Alessandro – The Place of Broken Things (Crystal Lake Publishing)Cade, Octavia – Mary Shelley Makes a Monster (Aqueduct Press)Lynch, Donna – Choking Back the Devil (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Scalise, Michelle – Dragonfly and Other Songs of Mourning (LVP Publications)Simon, Marge and Dietrich, Bryan D. – The Demeter Diaries (Independent Legions Publishing)Wytovich, Stephanie M. – The Apocalyptic Mannequin (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Works appearing on this Ballot are Bram Stoker Award® Nominees for Superior Achievement in their Category, e.g., Novel, and everyone may refer to them as such immediately after the announcement.