Come Together Under the New Moon
Luna Nueva Brand Tequila Relaunches with New Packaging, Same Great Taste
To create great tequila, high quality blue weber agave is hand selected from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, then brought to a state-of-the-
The above process is conducted under the direct supervision of third-generation Master Distiller Don Wilfrido Ortega Casas.
Luna Nueva (in English: "New Moon") was first released in the US market in 2011. The brand has since evolved in order to stay competitive in the rapidly growing premium tequila market while maintaining the same commitment to superior quality and taste. Its flavors have repeatedly struck gold (and double gold) with spirit aficionados such as Spirits of Mexico, TEQUILA.net, Fifty Best, and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Luna Nueva was also featured in prominent publications such as Wine Enthusiast, Tasting Panel, and Top 50 Spirit List for Wine Enthusiast.
To support the relaunch, Luna Nueva is unveiling new packaging for its Luna Nueva Silver, Luna Nueva Reposado, and Luna Nueva Añejo tequilas. The new packaging of the Luna Nueva expressions will be available July 2020.
The new Luna Nueva packaging tells the brand's story in a romantic and stylish way. A rendition of the moon's passage through time adorns the front of the bottle in silver, gold (Reposado) and bronze (Añejo) colors. The inspiration is steeped in Lotería decks from Mexico, and the idea of a new moon cycle in the Major Arcana of a Tarot deck. Each bottle is blown individually with 100% recycled glass. For every bottle sold, $1 goes back to the farmers in Mexico. The bottle is topped with an elegant cork bottle stopper.
With a shot of tequila, unforgettable life stories begin; Luna Nueva Tequila wants to be there. As the driving force behind dreamers and doers. As the inspiration for intentions you'd like to create, cultivate, or manifest. Luna Nueva Tequila lights the way.
Enjoy responsibly thousands of miles from where you live, but feel right at home. Keep both eyes out for this memorable tequila in July 2020.
About CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC
CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC was founded in 2013 and is managed by top entrepreneurs along with Rick Selby and Luis Cruz. Luna Nueva is the first Spirits brand produced by CruSel Ultra Premium, LLC. CruSel's vision is to be recognized as the leader in quality, growth, innovation, creative marketing and corporate citizenship in all the markets where they are present. Luna Nueva's corporate mission is to work every day to be the most admired tequila company in the world known for its integrity, quality, service, growth, partnerships and most importantly, for its people.
For more information, please visit http://www.drinklunanueva.co.
Media Contact
Kristina Pechulis, CMO
***@lunanuevatequila.com
310-779-2211
