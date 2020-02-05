 
CEO of the Spruill Center for the Arts Announces Retirement

ATLANTA - Feb. 10, 2020 - PRLog -- The Board of Directors of Spruill Center for the Arts announces the retirement of long time CEO Bob Kinsey, after 16 years of leading the organization. During his tenure at Spruill, Bob has worked to strengthen and promote the Spruill Center, leading it before, during and since the Great Recession. He was instrumental in the ground lease and development of the organization's property of Ashford Dunwoody Road, which unlocked the value of the very generous gift of that 5.25 acres by the Spruill family. That project assures the long term financial stability of Spruill Arts. Additionally, Bob oversaw the 2016 renovations of the Spruill Homeplace which houses the Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop.

"Everything achieved over the years has been the result of the incredibly talented and dedicated Spruill Arts staff, the support of the Board of Directors, our large number of very talented artist instructors, our tremendous students, the wonderful Spruill Arts Volunteer Guild and the countless other supporters throughout Dunwoody and Metro Atlanta," said Bob.

Bob will be honored during the organization's annual fundraising event,  Artistic Affair (https://www.spruillarts.org/artisticaffair) (https://www.spruillarts.org/artisticaffair), to be held on March 21 at the Atlanta Athletic Club. "It has been a tremendous honor working with Bob," said Board President Dianna Suggs. "He has accomplished so much during his time at Spruill and has been a wonderful asset to the arts community."

Bob will be succeeded by Alan Mothner, a familiar face to many in the community. Alan comes to this role after serving on the Board of Directors for the past year. His career spans both the art world and nonprofit management as both a professional photographer and artist for 15 years and as the Executive Director of the Dunwoody Nature Center.

"I am so incredibly honored to continue in the tradition of what Bob has been able to accomplish at Spruill," said Alan Mothner. "I'm thrilled to be back in Dunwoody to lead the partnership with the City, to support the board in its vision for the arts center, and to bring the arts to our entire community."

Alan has a long history of leadership in Dunwoody in various roles with the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, Chamber of Commerce, City of Dunwoody, and Dunwoody High School. He most recently served as President of CREATE Dunwoody, a newly formed non-profit that, in partnership with the City of Dunwoody, works to amplify the arts in Dunwoody. Prior to his hiring he was the Principal of Town Square Collaborative, a consulting firm that helps nonprofits, social enterprises and purpose driven companies best serve their missions.

Beginning March 2, Bob and Alan will work together during the transition period. Bob will officially retire March 31 but is expected to remain affiliated with Spruill through periodic consulting and volunteer efforts.

About the Spruill Center for the Arts

The Spruill Center for the Arts is a private, non-profit organization offering an extensive and diverse program of arts classes for all ages and skill levels. The Spruill Gallery, located at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA features professional artist exhibition series, special events and is the home of the "EVERYTHING WILL BE OK" mural. More information about the Spruill Center for the Arts and complete course listings can be found by visiting spruillarts.org (http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?e=001wPfpR3fiU3_1v7ahtdMP0PR2QK...).

Amy Gresens
Marketing & PR Manager
***@spruillarts.org
