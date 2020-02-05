News By Tag
Winners of ColonoscopyAssist's 2019 Excellence in Patient Care Awards Announced
By: ColonoscopyAssist
A total of 59 physicians received the award out of the 494 physicians that voluntarily participate in the program to provide colorectal cancer screenings to the uninsured in their community. Patients were asked to nominate physicians based on their experience while under the care of the physicians.
"I am honored to celebrate the winning physicians who delivered exceptional care to our patients in 2019" said Ali Poonawala, director at ColonoscopyAssist, the program behind the award "their impact on the community is immense and this should be recognized".
The winners of the Excellence in Patient Care Award for 2019 are:
Albany, GA - Dr. Robert Aderhold
Arlington Heights, IL - Dr. Kevin Sohn
Arlington, TX - Dr. Rajesh Padmanabhan
Atlanta, GA - Dr. Max Shapiro
Austin, TX - Dr. Sridhar Reddy
Chester, VA - Dr. Gregory Lemite
Creve Coeur, MO - Dr. Steven Abadessa
Denton, TX - Dr. Amjad Awan
Denver, CO - Dr. Aaron Burrows
Denver, CO - Dr. Jonathan Fishman
Denver, CO - Dr. Laura Wolfe
Denver, CO - Dr. Lawrence Miller
Denver, CO - Dr. Stephen New
El Paso, TX - Dr. Allen Karp
Escondido, CA - Dr. Haritha Chemilla
Escondido, CA - Dr. Ronald Feldman
Gilbert, AZ - Dr. Robert Campbell
Gilbert, AZ - Dr. Sudhakar Reddy
Greenville, SC - Dr. David Palma
Hollywood, FL - Dr. Mark Lamet
Houston, TX - Dr. John Clemmons
Indianapolis, IN - Dr. Arun Gowdamarajan
Indianapolis, IN - Dr. Ateet Shah
Indianapolis, IN - Dr. Patrick White
Lexington, KY - Dr. David Svetich
Lexington, KY - Dr. Nathan Massey
Lincoln, NE - Dr. Andrew Coen
Little Rock, AR - Dr. Brian McGee
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Adebambo Ojuri
McMinnville, OR - Dr. John Gibson
Middletown, OH - Dr. Daryl Hacker
Montgomery, AL - Dr. Randy Brinson
Monticello, UT - Dr. William Rainer
Nashville, TN - Dr. Jeffrey Eskind
New York, NY - Dr. Jay Desai
Olympia, WA - Dr. John Kuczynski
Olympia, WA - Dr. Keaton Jones
Olympia, WA - Dr. Marshall McCabe
Olympia, WA - Dr. Michelle Thompson
Panama City, FL - Dr. Rayad Albibi
Panama City, FL - Dr. Robert Finlaw
Plano, TX - Dr. Gowri Balachandar
Pomona, CA - Dr. Jason Shin
Raleigh, NC - Dr. John Holt
Redwood City, CA - Dr. James Torosis
Riverdale, MD - Dr. Gulam Mohiuddin
Saint Louis, MO - Dr. Hugo Villarreal
Salt Lake City, UT - Dr. Abigail Crume
San Antonio, TX - Dr. Joseph Johnson
San Mateo, CA - Dr. Edward Onuma
San Mateo, CA - Dr. Eugene Lee
Spring, TX - Dr. Venodhar Julapalli
Sun City Center, FL - Dr. Craig Amshel
Sun City, AZ - Dr. Daryl Hutchinson
Tampa, FL - Dr. Leopoldo Grauer
Tyler, TX - Dr. Gary Boyd
Warminster, PA - Dr. Marc Bierhoff
Woodside, NY - Dr. Padmanabh Paddu
Wyandotte, MI - Dr. Sudarshan Singal
Visit https://colonoscopyassist.com for details
Media Contact
Chelsea Moran
***@colonoscopyassist.com
8555426566
