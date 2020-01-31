News By Tag
Families of fallen officers receive donations from American lifestyle brand
Shield Republic Charities' presented three donation checks in January from proceeds of 'Hold the Line' fundraisers
By: Shield Republic
On January 14, Shield Republic presented a check for $1,656.75 to the Voth family in honor of Sergeant Joshua Eli Voth, who died in December of 2019 after a boiler exploded at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colorado. Sergeant Voth, who is survived by his wife and three children, served for three years with the Colorado Department of Corrections.
On January 24, Shield Republic presented a check for $1,582 to the Hawkins family in the memory of Constable Eula Ray "Raye" Hawkins of the Panola County Constable's Office, who was fatally wounded after he was struck by a stolen pickup truck. Constable Hawkins was a veteran law enforcement professional for nearly three decades.
Also on January 24, the company donated a check for $2,239.34 to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund in honor of Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III of the Huntsville Police Department in Alabama. Agent Clardy was gunned down in December of last year during a narcotics operation. He is survived by his wife and five children. Agent Clardy's father, Police Officer Billy Clardy, Jr., was also killed in the line of duty while serving with the Huntsville Police Department. The elder Clardy was killed in a vehicle crash in 1978.
"While we are crushed by the untimely loss of each of these heroes, we are heartened to be able to offer support to the families of Sergeant Voth, Constable Hawkins and Agent Clardy during this difficult time," said Charlie Romero, spokesperson for Shield Republic. "We want to thank our fantastic and compassionate community for pulling together to show their support of our brave first responders, who sacrificed their lives to serve and protect."
Shield Republic Charities runs multiple Hold the Line fundraisers throughout the year to recognize first responders and police officers who have died in the line of duty. Each Hold the Line fundraiser makes available special honorary apparel designed, printed, and shipped in the USA, with 100 percent of net profits donated to fallen heroes' families.
View active and past Hold the Line fundraisers and learn more at https://patriot.shieldrepublic.com/
To date, Shield Republic's Hold the Line fundraisers have raised more than $75,000 in donations to fallen officers' families and units. For more information about the Shield Republic Charities, contact Aaron Pate at aaron@shieldrepublic.com.
About Shield Republic
Established in 2016, Shield Republic is an American lifestyle brand based outside Raleigh, North Carolina. The company offers creative, fresh apparel and merchandise embodying American pride. Everything sold by Shield Republic is designed and manufactured in the United States. Shield Republic appeals to patriotic Americans passionate about personal strength, second amendment rights and military strength. Through Shield Republic Charities, the company shows appreciation to soldiers, first responders and their families.
Learn more about Shield Republic and shop the online store at https://www.shieldrepublic.com. Read the Shield Republic lifestyle blog at https://patriot.shieldrepublic.com. Follow Shield Republic on Facebook (@ShieldRepublicCo)
