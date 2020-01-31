 
February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month- New grant will fund program for Denver's cats

Metro Denver CAT receives $55,000 grant from PetSmart Charities® increasing critical access to veterinary care for felines in Denver
DENVER - Feb. 4, 2020 - PRLog -- A $55,000 grant from PetSmart Charities (https://petsmartcharities.org) will allow Metro Denver CAT  to expand its critical support to 300 felines and feline parents in Denver in need of basic veterinary services.  Across a zip-code focused outreach program,  spay/neuter appointments, including vaccines, microchips and clinic transportation will be provided at no cost to clients,

One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local shelters is the lack of affordable pet wellness, training and education programs. Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care.

"Denver is an amazing place for pets, with many affordable veterinary services available.  However, in certain parts of the city there is an accessibility gap between veterinary service providers and cat owners," said Anna Murin, project manager for Metro Denver CAT. "Often it is just as simple as having a cat carrier, a ride to the clinic, or even just awareness that spay/neuter is available for free," she added. "That's where our team comes in, focusing on neighborhoods that haven't typically been connected with services, talking face to face with residents to understand their needs, and making those connections. The support of PetSmart Charities is a critical component in meeting this need and they have been a steadfast partner since we launched the program in 2016. "

"This highly collaborative initiative has proven to be an invaluable resource to the Denver cat community and we're thrilled to lend our continued support," said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. "Metro Denver Cat's work to provide accessible and affordable pet care removes many barriers that pet parents face when trying to provide care for their beloved pets, and ensures more people and pets stay together."

Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $400 million, to positively impact communities, to connect people and pets, to help preserve families and to improve access to veterinary care through initiatives like Metro Denver CAT.

To learn more, visit www.denvercats.org/free-program

About Metro Denver CAT

Since 2016, Metro Denver CAT (https://www.denvercats.org/about-us) has connected more than 5000 cats in Denver's most vulnerable communities to free lifesaving resources. It started in Denver's Barnum neighborhood and has since expanded to three additional neighborhoods.  Metro Denver CAT (https://www.denvercats.org/about-us) is a comprehensive solution-focused effort helping owned and community cats. The program utilizes a bilingual outreach team to connect with neighbors, offer free services and transportation, identify cat hotspots and remove barriers to ensure every cat in the focus zip codes has access to spay/neuter services, vaccines, low cost veterinary care and pet supplies. These services ensure that pet cats are retained in their homes and that new litters of homeless cats are prevented. Together with our amazing partners, we're making Metro Denver a place where cats are valued and cared for by an engaged community.

To learn more visit www.denvercats.org (https://www.denvercats.org/about-us)

Find Metro Denver CAT on Facebook: Facebook.com/MetroDenverCAT (https://www.facebook.com/MetroDenverCAT/)

Follow Metro Denver CAT on Instagram:  @metrodenvercat (https://www.instagram.com/metrodenvercat)

About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. (https://petsmartcharities.org/) is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for nearly 600,000 shelter pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to nonprofits aligned with its mission. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting nearly $400 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 16 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

Follow PetSmart Charities on Twitter: @PetSmartChariTs (https://twitter.com/PetSmartChariTs)
Find PetSmart Charities on Facebook: Facebook.com/PetSmartCharities (https://www.facebook.com/PetSmartCharities)
See PetSmart Charities on YouTube: YouTube.com/PetSmart (http://www.youtube.com/PetSmart)CharitiesInc (https://www.youtube.com/user/PetSmartCharitiesInc)

