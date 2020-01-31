News By Tag
February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month- New grant will fund program for Denver's cats
Metro Denver CAT receives $55,000 grant from PetSmart Charities® increasing critical access to veterinary care for felines in Denver
By: Metro Denver CAT
One of the most common reasons pets are surrendered to local shelters is the lack of affordable pet wellness, training and education programs. Due to cost and other barriers, pets in under-resourced communities often do not have access to basic veterinary care.
"Denver is an amazing place for pets, with many affordable veterinary services available. However, in certain parts of the city there is an accessibility gap between veterinary service providers and cat owners," said Anna Murin, project manager for Metro Denver CAT. "Often it is just as simple as having a cat carrier, a ride to the clinic, or even just awareness that spay/neuter is available for free," she added. "That's where our team comes in, focusing on neighborhoods that haven't typically been connected with services, talking face to face with residents to understand their needs, and making those connections. The support of PetSmart Charities is a critical component in meeting this need and they have been a steadfast partner since we launched the program in 2016. "
"This highly collaborative initiative has proven to be an invaluable resource to the Denver cat community and we're thrilled to lend our continued support," said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. "Metro Denver Cat's work to provide accessible and affordable pet care removes many barriers that pet parents face when trying to provide care for their beloved pets, and ensures more people and pets stay together."
Since 1994, through its partnership with nearly 4,000 humane societies, SPCAs and pet rescues across North America, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart® stores. The leading funder of animal welfare has also donated nearly $400 million, to positively impact communities, to connect people and pets, to help preserve families and to improve access to veterinary care through initiatives like Metro Denver CAT.
About Metro Denver CAT
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc.
