Visionary Optics Expands Product Line with Europa Elevate Scleral Lens
As an extension of the Europa Scleral lens, the set provides a more customized fit
By: Visionary Optics
"We are pleased to expand our scleral lens offerings with the addition of the Europa Elevate Diagnostic Set," said President & CEO of Visionary Optics Donald Sanders, MD, PhD. "With new advancements that resolve decentration complications, the new set will provide further customizations and improve patient satisfaction."
The Europa Scleral is a 2nd generation Jupiter Scleral lens that has been uniquely designed so that it is able to successfully fit a wide variety of corneal and scleral geometries while improving fit and comfort.
The 20-lens 16mm Fitting Set includes 14 Spherical & 6 Toric Haptic lenses.
The Scleral Shape Study Group published a 2019 paper: Correlation of Corneal and Scleral Topography in Cases with Ectasias and Normal Corneas J Cont Lens Res Sci Vol 3(1):e10–e20;
About Visionary Optics:
Visionary Optics is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the scleral lens industry. Its Latitude, Europa, Jupiter, and Elara scleral lenses are used to manage corneal irregularity most commonly from keratoconus or post-surgical, and post-refractive complications, as well as dry eye and ocular surface disease. Visionary Optics co-developed and is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the sMap3D corneo-scleral topography system, offering the highest level of technological precision for mapping the shape of the eye. Combined with its uniquely specialized contact lens brands, Visionary Optics offers an all in one simple platform to measure, customize, analyze and order scleral lenses, making the process more data-driven and efficient. To learn more, visit www.visionary-
