Visionary Optics Expands Product Line with Europa Elevate Scleral Lens

As an extension of the Europa Scleral lens, the set provides a more customized fit
CHICAGO - Feb. 3, 2020 - PRLog -- Visionary Optics, the leader in scleral lens innovation and technology, recently announced a new addition to their product line: the Europa Elevate Scleral Fitting Set. As an extension of the Europa Scleral lens, the Europa Elevate includes new advancements and resolves decentration complications. Designed to improve fitting success, the 16mm diameter Europa Elevate Set allows diagnostic fitting to rise to the next level by using proven customization methods.

"We are pleased to expand our scleral lens offerings with the addition of the Europa Elevate Diagnostic Set," said President & CEO of Visionary Optics Donald Sanders, MD, PhD. "With new advancements that resolve decentration complications, the new set will provide further customizations and improve patient satisfaction."

The Europa Scleral is a 2nd generation Jupiter Scleral lens that has been uniquely designed so that it is able to successfully fit a wide variety of corneal and scleral geometries while improving fit and comfort.

The 20-lens 16mm Fitting Set includes 14 Spherical & 6 Toric Haptic lenses.

As an extension of the Europa Fitting Set, the Europa Elevate (https://www.visionary-optics.com/scleral-lenses/europa/) Fitting Set includes new advancements and resolves decentration complications. The quadrant specific, uniquely designed fitting set with 8 quadrant-specific & 6 toric haptic (extended range) fitting set helps to quantify fitting challenges & utilizes Visionary Optics' exclusive scleral shape data to offer resolution.

The Scleral Shape Study Group published a 2019 paper: Correlation of Corneal and Scleral Topography in Cases with Ectasias and Normal Corneas J Cont Lens Res Sci Vol 3(1):e10–e20; May 9, 2019 The study found quadrant specific asymmetry in patients with peripheral ectasias. Dr. Greg DeNaeyer has noted that these asymmetries can result in inferior scleral lens decentration when fitting scleral lenses with standard sphere or toric landing zones. The quadrant specific design of the Europa Elevate lenses provides improved centration for these cases leading to improved fit, comfort, and vision.

To learn more about Visionary Optics, visit https://www.visionary-optics.com/

About Visionary Optics:

Visionary Optics is an innovative, technology-driven leader in the scleral lens industry. Its Latitude, Europa, Jupiter, and Elara scleral lenses are used to manage corneal irregularity most commonly from keratoconus or post-surgical, and post-refractive complications, as well as dry eye and ocular surface disease. Visionary Optics co-developed and is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the sMap3D corneo-scleral topography system, offering the highest level of technological precision for mapping the shape of the eye. Combined with its uniquely specialized contact lens brands, Visionary Optics offers an all in one simple platform to measure, customize, analyze and order scleral lenses, making the process more data-driven and efficient. To learn more, visit www.visionary-optics.com

Contact
Ashley La Fleur
***@root3marketing.com
Email:***@root3marketing.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2020
