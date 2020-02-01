News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'I Can Be Whatever I Want' Inspires Children to Believe in Yourself
The Lucero's teach readers how to make their dreams come true
In I Can Be Whatever I Want, Siana explores how to be whatever she wants if she imagines it clearly. She shows you how you can do it, by just feeling how it's going to be! Also, Siana discovers if you tell yourself what you want to be every day, your dreams will come true.
I Can Be Whatever I Want lays the foundation for young children to believe in themselves. It also teaches the simple steps to making your dreams come true. Belief in yourself, visualization, feeling an emotional connection to your dreams, and using positive affirmations to declare what you want to be every day are the clear steps children (as well as adults) can take to make their dreams come true.
The darling illustrations were designed by Siana and her father beautifully colored each picture to perfection! I Can Be Whatever I Want is overflowing with creativity and imagination. The characters range from a magical unicorn to a ballerina butterfly. This empowering story helps children ages 4 to 7 believe in themselves and make their dreams come true. "You can make your dreams come true! Just imagine it, feel it, and tell yourself every day what you want to be," says author Deborah Lucero. "This book is dedicated to all the children (and adults) who still believe dreams come true. Join Siana as she discovers just how easy it is to be whatever she wants!"
I Can Be Whatever I Want is the second book by best-selling author Deborah Lucero. Autographed editions of I Can Be Whatever I Want will be available as a bonus the day of release, February 6, 2020. The hardcover edition will be featured at $19.95 on Amazon.com and LiveYourFullLife (https://www.etsy.com/
About the Author
Deborah Lucero is a best-selling author, mindset facilitator, and founder of Live Your Full Life, a health and wellness website. Her self-help book BE F*#%ING AMAZING! 70 Healing Insights to Live Your Full Life became #1 New Release and ranked #3 on Amazon's Best- Selling List.
Siana is a second-grade honor student. She loves unicorns, rainbows, and riding horses! She expresses her creativity by drawing and designing home-made dollhouses. She enjoys special moments with her Mom getting her nails painted. She cherishes time with her Daddy learning how to play the keyboard. Siana has lots of fun with her little brother and her dog, Ruffy.
Live Your Full Life was created to teach others how to use the power of the mind, positive thoughts, and an abundant mindset to improve all areas of life. The 5-Step Process helps countless individuals learn techniques to honor the mind, body, soul, and spirit. Learn more about Lucero's Health & Wellness quest at http://deborahlucero.com.
Contact
Deborah Lucero
***@liveyourfulllife.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 01, 2020