Legendary filmmaker Will Horton begins production on new media platform NOLA Hip Hop History

This brand new, unique and culturally relevant project will feature combined elements of a podcast and documentary, in a groundbreaking format chronicled from the vantage point of one of New Orleans' favorite sons.
NOLA Hip Hop History
NOLA Hip Hop History
 
NEW ORLEANS - Jan. 29, 2020 - PRLog -- Mr. Horton is a true visionary known for his prestigious and history making work that uniquely meshes social commentary with urban realism. Among the highlights of the project is that the film will answer the age old question of who invented Bounce Music. The project is currently in the production phase and is sponsored by Video Veracity, a non-profit organization.

NOLA Hip Hop History is slated to tell the real story of New Orleans' Hip Hop history, just as the title implies, as can only be offered by someone with Mr. Horton's professional resume. The multi-faceted and uber intelligent Horton has been honing his skills in directing and cinematography since the early nineties. As a student filmmaker, he won best short film prizes at both national and international festivals for his student film, "The Wake Up Call". Later that year he won the esteemed CableAce Award for directing the Million Man March documentary. His powerful resume also includes the Horton directed "He's the Prettiest", a documentary celebrating the masking legacy of Allison "Tootie" Montana of the Yellow Poca Hunters Mardi Gras Indian Tribe. The Montana documentary led to Mr. Horton being credited as the youngest filmmaker to direct a film accompanying a major exhibit at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA). Add to that over fifty internationally viewed music videos for notables such as music mogul, Master P, Mia X, Mystikal, UGK, DJ Jubilee, and more. Horton's Master of Fine Arts thesis film, "Armed With a Heart", gleaned as a finalist in the BET Lens on Talent competition earning the masterpiece a two-year run on Magic Johnson's Aspire Network.  In 2014, Mr. Horton directed "Unplugged", a documentary about the rapper Mystikal. He is also the owner of Visual Story Teller, LLC, a film and digital media company. Mr. Horton's career as an educator includes his services as an Adjunct Professor of Cinematography at Loyola University of New Orleans' College of Music and Media. His in-depth resume and education are only a few notable accomplishments. Mr. Horton is a cinematographer, expert camera operator, director, and producer with an abundance of experience in both the film and entertainment industries. His expertise has been put to use by the ESPN Classic Network, the Essence Festival, Oprah Winfrey's HARPO Productions, the American Cancer Society, Irvin Mayfield, and countless other entities. In his capacity as part-time Mass Communications instructor at historical Dillard University (College of Professional Studies), instructor of film production and editing at the University of New Orleans (UNO) and as a twice artist in residence at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Mr. Horton brings his wealth of technical knowledge, business acumen and talent to students across the South.

Mr. Horton also stakes claim to a NOLA Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.  He is a member of the American Film Institute, Black Filmmakers of America and the New Orleans Video Access Center. NOLA Hip Hop History, with Mr. Horton at the helm, will most definitely be a record breaker in terms of viewership and historical value. Visit www.NOLAHipHopHistory.com to learn more about this amazing venture.

For more information on NOLA Hip Hop History or for interviews, speaking engagements and film work, please email NOLAHipHopHistory@gmail.com. Tax exempt donations to defray costs associated with production of NOLA Hip Hop History may be made via PayPal or by mailing a check to 3020 Royal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117.

Follow @nolahiphophistory on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact
Arlene Culpepper, Sr. Publicist
MIKODreamz PR
***@gmail.com
3372982385
Page Updated Last on: Jan 30, 2020
