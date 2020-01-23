Baby K'tan, LLC Partners with Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

By: Baby K'tan

-- Baby K'tan, LLC is teaming up with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to celebrate and aid parents and caregivers living with paralysis and mobility impairments.Together with a team of brand ambassadors, the partnership will highlight the unique obstacles and victories of adaptive parenting and feature the benefits of the Baby K'tan carrier through a collection of educational co-branded content. With social media and blog posts, the brands will highlight the role of babywearing in the increased independence and quality of life for parents navigating early infancy from a wheelchair or with the assistance of other adaptive devices. During the partnership, a portion of the proceeds from sales of Baby K'tan carriers will be donated to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to support their continued commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.This partnership has particular significance and poignancy for Baby K'tan owners, Michal Chesal and Isaac Wernick. Both Chesal and Wernick are parents of children with unique physical circumstances, and Baby K'tan was developed specifically to provide a sense of freedom and ease while maintaining proper developmental positioning that supported their children's needs."We want every parent to have access to safe and simple baby carriers, and we love working with The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to help accomplish that goal." says Michal Chesal, President and Co-Founder of Baby K'tan."There are everyday challenges and intimate realities when living with a disability,"said Aimee Hunnewell, Chief Development Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "The Reeve Foundation is dedicated to working with partners like Baby K'tan who understand the needs of the paralysis community and bring real-life solutions that restore independence and overall well-being for families impacted by paralysis."About Baby K'tanBaby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the innovatively designed ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for the best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase its product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.About the Reeve FoundationThe Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.