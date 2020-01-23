 
News By Tag
* In-home Senior Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Mateo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2020
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Home Helpers of San Mateo County Receives 2020 Best of Home Care - Leader in Excellence Award

For the Fifth Consecutive Year Home Helpers of San Mateo Wins Prestigious Award
By: Home Helpers of San Mateo County
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* In-home Senior Care

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* San Mateo - California - US

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Jan. 27, 2020 - PRLog -- Home Helpers announced today that it received the distinguished 2020 Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. This is the fifth consecutive year that Home Helpers of San Mateo County has receved this prestigious award.  The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Home Helpers of San Mateo County is again ranked among the top 15% of home care providers (+1,500) participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.  Home Helpers of San Mateo County is the only agency in Northern California to win this award five years in a row.

This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers of San Mateo County's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers of San Mate County's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers of San Mateo County received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Home Helpers of San Mateo County management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.

"This is the fifth consecutive year we have been the only Bay Area Agency to receive the Leader in Excellence Award.  This is a reflection of our unyielding focus on providing the highest quality care in the industry, " says Mitch Williams Founder and CEO of Home Helpers of San Mateo County.

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible," says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "It's thrilling to see the efforts that Home Helpers of San Mateo is making to provide outstanding care and employment. Home Helpers of San Mateo County has worked extremely hard to qualify to provide high-quality care and this award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers."

To find out more about Home Helpers of San Mateo County's commitment to excellence, please visit:  http://www.homehelpershomecare.com/sanmateo or call 650 532 3122.

Contact
Mitch Williams
***@homehelpershomecare.com
End
Email:***@homehelpershomecare.com Email Verified
Tags:In-home Senior Care
Industry:Health
Location:San Mateo - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Home Helpers & Direct Link of San Mateo CA News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share