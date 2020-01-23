News By Tag
Home Helpers of San Mateo County Receives 2020 Best of Home Care - Leader in Excellence Award
For the Fifth Consecutive Year Home Helpers of San Mateo Wins Prestigious Award
By: Home Helpers of San Mateo County
This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers of San Mateo County's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers of San Mate County's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers of San Mateo County received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Home Helpers of San Mateo County management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.
"This is the fifth consecutive year we have been the only Bay Area Agency to receive the Leader in Excellence Award. This is a reflection of our unyielding focus on providing the highest quality care in the industry, " says Mitch Williams Founder and CEO of Home Helpers of San Mateo County.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
"Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible," says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "It's thrilling to see the efforts that Home Helpers of San Mateo is making to provide outstanding care and employment. Home Helpers of San Mateo County has worked extremely hard to qualify to provide high-quality care and this award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers."
To find out more about Home Helpers of San Mateo County's commitment to excellence, please visit: http://www.homehelpershomecare.com/
