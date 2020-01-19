Publice Notice- Pp Sugar Trading Company

By: PP SUGAR TRADING COMPANY

Contact

Vikas Aggarwal Advocate

***@yahoo.com Vikas Aggarwal Advocate

End

--Be it known to all, through this Public Notice that my clients Pradeep Kumar Gupta S/O Sri Rajender Kumar Gupta aged about 47 years AND Smt. Priyanka Gupta aged about 46 years W/O Pradeep Kumar Gupta both R/o SH-802, 8Floor, Ajnara Land Mark, Sector-4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, UP. Both on Dated 21th January 2017 had been retired from "" and agreed by my clients to leave the rights in the of the said firm along with all its assets (Movable and Immovable), all rights, title, lien easements, advantages and appurtenancese.etc, and complete share with complete liability i.e. liability from the private party, Tax Authority, Electricity Department., Labour, All types of Government or semi government institution, Banks, Vat, GST, Income Tax liability without any further claim and interference them or by any person or persons under them for the corresponding eligible consideration received them of the firm has transferred over by the "continuing partner" namely Mr. Nitin Jain S/o Sh. Bijender kumar jain R/o 424-A, Shanti Nagar, Opp-Jain Mandir, Nasiyajee, Rewari , Haryana -123401 AND Shri. Manoj Singhal S/o Ram Pratap Singhal residing At B-5/4, Mayur Apartment Plot No-53, Rohini Sec-9,, Prasant Vihar,Rohini Sec-7, north West, Delhi -110085. By this notice my both clients Pradeep Kumar Gupta and Smt. Priyanka Gupta informs the public in general that they namely Mr. Nitin Jain and Shri. Manoj Singhal are the only partners of the firm ", and who are having any transactions with firm now and in future not contact my clients namely Pradeep Kumar Gupta and Smt. Priyanka Gupta. It is also pertinent to mentioned here that my clients are not liable for any acts(s), deed, and things being done by the partnership firm and its partner after 21January 2017 as my clients already being retired from the firm vide deed of retirement on dated 21January 2017 already executed between the partners and this facts is well within the knowledge of the remaining partners of the firm. It is further mention mentioned here that any liability which includes the liability of income tax liability without any further claim and other liability i.e. liability from the private party, Tax Authority, Electricity Department, Labour, All types of Government or semi government institution, Banks, Vat, GST without any further claim and interference them or by any person or persons shall be solely responsible liability of the remaining partners. It is also pertinent to mentioned here that it was the duty and responsibility of the remaining partners of the partnership firm to inform about the status of the outgoing partners to the public at large and also with the government authority to which the partnership firm was subjected to. It is also pertinent to mentioned here that my clients are not liable for any act (s) & deed of the partnership firm after 21January 2017.(VIKAS KUMAR AGARWAL) ADVOCATE