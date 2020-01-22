News By Tag
What to have for Dinner: Go vegetables and watch the weight come off
By: Anselm Anyoha MD
Habanero peppers are not hard to find. Grab two or three, unless you want to buy more for another day or other uses. I like habanero peppers because they are spicy and have a welcoming aroma. Another reason I like them is because they make sweat break out on my forehead when I begin eating. Other kinds of peppers, such as the Jamaican pepper, can do in place of the habanero pepper.
Next, pick up the herb, parsley. I have experimented with other vegetables, but I feel that parsley goes well with the split peas and the habanero pepper.
Two weeks ago was the last time I had prepared and eaten this meal, but for some unknown reason I was drawn to it again last Saturday. I set a medium-size pot on the electric stove, ripped open the plastic bag containing the split peas, poured the contents into the pot and added 100 ml of Poland spring water, then turned on the stove. An initial early stir prevents the peas from sticking on the bottom of the pot. Do this regularly as the peas cook. It will take about four bottles of the 100 ml bottle of Poland spring for the peas to cook. Add the cut pepper when you are halfway through the cooking. Two peppers are enough unless, like me, you love pepper.
Stir thoroughly after putting in the habanero pepper. You are going to need more water as your peas cook, and like I said earlier, expect to use 400 ml of water. Stir frequently to avoid the peas sticking. Watch for foaming and spilling over the brim of the pot. To avoid the contents of the pot from spilling, set the heat at the middle dial range, enough to generate bubbles but without overflowing.
Expect your peas to cook in forty-five minutes. Wash and chop up your parsley 15 minutes before the peas complete cooking. Gently put them into the broth of peas and habanero pepper. Stir and allow the broth to continue simmering. Scoop out a little in a spoon and taste for readiness. Get your plate ready to serve. Be sure to get water and napkins to mop the sweat from the forehead!
The estimated total calorie content of this meal, cooked in this fashion, is about 1500 calories. You can eat half and refrigerate the other half for the next day.
As you can see, split peas, pepper and parsley – the three ingredients used in this recipe – are natural. Why go with processed and bottled spices when nature can give the same flavor and aroma to your meal?
I am sure it will please you to know that the green split peas have 12 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein, as well as potassium and complex sugar. Everybody knows the health value of fiber and vitamins in the diet. Parsley is a good source of vitamins A, C, and K. Hot peppers, such as habanero pepper, contains vitamins and minerals as well as capsaicin, a widely recognized ingredient that has the natural quality of combating obesity, arthritis, cancer, and so forth.
For tips on losing weight and a healthy lifestyle, check out my book on why and how I lost thirty pounds: https://www.iuniverse.com/
Anselm Chibuike
Anselm Chibuike
