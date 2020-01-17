News By Tag
United® Real Estate Recognizes Opportunity to Support Nation's Service Men & Women
Launches Partnership and VA Agent Certification with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
By: United Real Estate
"In providing this resource to our Agents we are accomplishing two of our important goals. First, we are delivering tremendous educational support which will help our Agents achieve more success in their individual real estate practices and second, we are delivering greater levels of service to our country's past, present and future service men and women," says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage in this effort. They are truly knowledge leaders in the VA lending space," added Haase.
Starting in 2020, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 will change the dynamics of the VA lending opportunities for Active Duty, Retired, Veteran, Reserve/National Guard military members by removing the maximum loan limits and extending zero-down buying power. Currently, the VA loan limit ranges from $484,350 up to $726,525 in high balance counties. This rule effectively gives the eligible borrower unlimited buying power with no down payment requirement. The new rule also allows for an Active Duty service member who is a recipient of a purple heart to have his or her VA funding fee waived.
"Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is so pleased at the VA's changes which will enable more of our cherished veterans to purchase their dream homes," expressed Jeff Gennarelli, President of Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. "We are also very excited to play a small part in helping United Real Estate achieve their goals. In a short time, we have learned the many cultural similarities between our two phenomenal brands and anticipate a long mutually beneficial relationship."
Real estate agents interested in participating in the VA agent certification program or career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 877-201-7640.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com (http://www.growwithunited.com/
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://www.unitedrealestate.com/
