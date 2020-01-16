News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Beauty and Balance are Important for the Lunar New Year in 2020
By: Richard Haxton's Transformational Skin Solutions
Whether that balance exists in our personal and professional lives, or not, has become the true test of self-motivation and dedication to our New Year's resolutions in 2020.
While the ball in Time Square may have already dropped, we can look to the upcoming Lunar New Year on January 25, 2020 to continue our quest for not only balance but serenity.
The year 2020 delivers the year of the Yang White Metal Rat - the first sign of the Chinese zodiac, which makes this Lunar New Year a year about new beginnings and renewals.
"In this time, it's important to keep a balance both externally and internally - in order to create the renewal we need to remove our toxins," shares renowned anti-aging master and specialist in holistic non-surgical procedures Richard Haxton of Richard Haxton's Transformational Skin Solutions of Los Altos (http://www.SkinByHaxton.com). "Modern living comes with consequences - toxic exposure to blue light in electronic devices, carbon emissions and poor diet all put our bodies in a place to prematurely age which can take away our self-confidence, and with it, the fortune that should come with the New Year."
This is one of the major reasons Haxton decided to create a method twenty years ago to give individuals an alternative option to plastic surgery and invasive techniques to restore the organic beauty of their youth - facial sculpting and the non-surgical facelift.
As Haxton continues, "The Year of the Metal Rat, combined with Western ideas of 2020, calls for personal harmony. In Eastern philosophy, people born in the year of the Metal Rat tend to be intelligent, observant and popular - loving to attend parties and social gatherings - and at all times keeping conversation to a high point...which is important to note because it shows that the main and primary focal point is the beauty and balance of the face."
In fact, Psychology Today author Benedict Jones, Ph.D - professor at the Institute of Neuroscience and Psychology (University of Glasgow) has written on how the first impressions we form about other people based on their facial appearance can influence important social outcomes and usually are formed within 100 milliseconds. These impressions include traits of valence, trustworthiness, dominance and competence - which makes finding the most natural means to create balance in the face all the more important.
On average, almost 95 million photos are uploaded to Instagram every day, just a third of the staggering 350 million photos uploaded to Facebook daily according to a white paper released by the social media giant and published by Business Insider.
"We live in the most visually critical time with the impact of social media," states Haxton, "There are literally millions of photos out there that act as a reflection of your life. My wish for the Lunar New Year is that they not only reflect the beauty and balance of the face - but also the heart."
Media Contact
Lucky Romero
***@skinbyhaxton.com
6508159976
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse